Paloma vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge after the OB28 update?

Free Fire received the highly anticipated OB28 (Rampage Edition) update on June 8th. The update brought a series of new features to the game, along with character and weapon balances.

Paloma, one of the oldest characters in Free Fire, received a buff in the update. This article compares her newly-enhanced ability with Chrono's to determine who is the better choice for the Factory Challenge in the game.

The Factory Challenge is a custom room mode that sees two players landing on a roof to fight it out using fists or melee weapons.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Choosing one character over the other solely depends on the individual choice of a player.

Analyzing Paloma and Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Paloma

Paloma in Free Fire

Ability: Arms Dealing

Skill type: Passive

Prior to the OB28 update, Paloma's ability (Arms Dealing) was only capable of carrying 30 extra AR ammo without consuming any inventory space.

After the update, Paloma can carry 45 additional ammo of all types without taking up any inventory space. However, she cannot reduce the inventory space for grenade launcher ammo (40mm).

At her maximum level (Level 6), Paloma can carry 120 ammo (except for 40mm ammo) without taking up any inventory space.

Chrono

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill: Active

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its default level (level 1), this ability creates a force field that blocks opponents from doing 600 damage. Players can shoot enemies when inside the force field. Their movement speed also increases by 5%. The effects last for three seconds with a 200-second cooldown.

At its highest level, Time Turner improves the player's movement speed by 15%. All the effects last for 8 seconds with a cooldown of 170 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

Since players must use their fists or melee weapons to fight in the Factory Challenge, Paloma's ammo-carrying ability will not be of much use.

Chrono is a much better option for the Factory Challenge as players can use his ability to increase their movement speed and form a defensive shield during fistfights.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon of choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh