Palworld release details revealed at Summer Game Fest 2023

Palworld made its debut on the Summer Game Fest 2023 stage complete with a closer look into its gameplay and the release date for its Early Access period. Fans of the Pokemon series, survival crafting, and gunplay should get quite a bit of enjoyment out of the upcoming title.

According to the developers at Pocketpair, Palworld will be available on Steam in 2024 during Early Access, allowing prospective fans to test the game out before its full release at a later date. The three-pronged gameplay elements in a vast, multiplayer-accessible world should prove quite appealing.

For gamers who may not know much about Palworld, it seems like a good time to examine it after its Summer Game Fest 2023 debut.

What we know about Palworld so far

Developed by the Japanese company Pocketpair, known for creating the games Craftopia, AI: Art Impostor, and Overdungeon, Palworld creates a potent mix of gunplay, creature collection, survival crafting, boss fights, and open-world multiplayer gameplay.

The world of Palworld is fraught with issues, with food shortages, inclement weather, hostile species of "Pals" (the titular creatures), and poachers hoping to eliminate them. Players step into the world to make friends and dispatch foes.

In addition to capturing them, players will set their Pals to work based on their expertise. The titular creatures of the game world can be ordered to gather resources and battle. Many can even be ridden across land, air, and sea. Gamers can use their pals to farm, craft, and even automate entire machines for production.

Gamers can also breed their Pals to provide them with new abilities or capture rare species. Catching endangered species is an illegal act, but only if players are caught doing so. Fans can also take on dungeons found throughout the world and gun down foes to secure quality loot.

This open-world survival title also isn't a game that has to be enjoyed alone. Fans can invite their friends and explore and challenge the open world together. It's also possible for players to battle each other or trade their Pals if they choose.

When is Palworld arriving?

According to Pocketpair and the trailer released during Summer Game Fest, the game is slated to enter Early Access in January 2024. So far, the lone confirmed platform for the game is Steam, but this may just be for the Early Access period as gameplay is tweaked and bugs are addressed by early players.

The minimum system requirements have also been detailed. Gamers will need at least a Windows 10 or later 64-bit operating system, an i53570 3.4 GHz 4-core processor, 12GB of system RAM, an Nvidia GTX 770 2GB graphics card or equivalent, and 15GB of drive space to meet the requirements outlined.

Whatever the case, prospective fans will have to keep an eye on this title as its early 2024 release date approaches. Will this game cement itself as a unique take on the creature collector genre? Only time will tell.

