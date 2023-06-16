Pamaj officially rejoins OpTic Gaming a day after leaving FaZe Clan, fans react

Twitch and Kick streamer Austin Pamajewo, also known as Pamaj, made another significant announcement one week after rejoining OpTic Gaming following his departure from FaZe Clan on June 14. The streamer, who originally began his career in FaZe, joined OpTic for the first time in November 2015 but left the organization in October 2018.

Since his announcement, Pamaj has already appeared on The Inner Circle, OpTicGaming's podcast on YouTube (1.51 million subscribers), alongside other members like Scump, Hitch, Bigtymer, and Mboze.

"The future is exciting" - Pamaj on his latest move to OpTic Gaming

Pamaj is widely recognized as one of the longstanding figures in the North American gaming community. He is often regarded as one of the original members of FaZe Clan. However, following his second stint with FaZe, he decided to part ways and embark on his second stint with OpTic Gaming.

On June 15, the Kick streamer took to his Twitter account to express his heartfelt gratitude to his fans and everyone who supported his departure from his former employers. He wrote:

"Just getting around to reading all the very supportive messages now."

OpTic Pamaj @Pamaj Just getting around to reading all the very supportive messages now. My mom just got out of the hospital since she's been there since Sunday. She's much better now tho! I'm just happy to hangout with the family today.

I feel the love



Today, the streamer shared another update, revealing that he has relocated to Texas due to his new affiliation with OpTic Gaming. However, he's still looking for places to stay. He posted:

"The future is exciting."

What did the fans say about the move?

It's safe to say that fans weren't shocked by his return to OpTic Gaming, considering the strong bond he has established with the organization. However, the news garnered a lot of positive responses. Here are some of them:

Fans over at YouTube also shared their comments:

OpTic fans share their positive comments (Image via OpTic Gaming/YouTube)

Why did he leave FaZe Clan?

Currently, FaZe Clan is experiencing a significant amount of turmoil, with financial losses and members openly criticizing the management. Pamaj took to his YouTube channel to announce his departure in light of the situation. Adding to it, he said:

"I want to say thanks for the opportunity to join back. They've given me a home but this is not the same team when I first joined. It doesn't feel the same."

He also added:

"This decision, I'm really just choosing me. I've been quite unhappy with myself, with sort of my surroundings and it's kind of just where life has taken me I guess."

Over the past year, a lot has happened within the FaZe Clan, including the recent drama involving FaZe Rain, who publicly called out the upper management for their mismanagement and current appointments.

