Twitch and Kick streamer Pamaj parts ways with FaZe Clan amidst recent controversy, implies the organization has "changed"

Twitch and Kick streamer Austin Pamajewo, also known as Pamaj, recently made a major announcement, declaring his departure from the FaZe Clan, an organization he initially joined in 2012, before reuniting with them in 2018. The streamer took to his YouTube account (3.2 million subscribers) yesterday (June 14) to share the details.

Before his departure, the streamer served as a content creator for the organization. He said the decision was not easy, considering his long-standing association with the team. Furthermore, he hinted that the dynamics and atmosphere within the group had changed since his initial joining. He stated:

"It's not as easy as it looks. I gotta be honest with you, it never is. I don't want to fan the flame or give in to whatever has been happening with the clan and the team as a whole, as you guys have seen."

Why did Pamaj leave the FaZe Clan? Streamer explains

FaZe Clan has been facing a period of turmoil recently. One of its members, FaZe Rain, used his YouTube channel to criticize the management publicly and even disclosed the clan's financial figures, revealing a substantial loss.

Additionally, a rift has emerged between FaZe Rain and Grace Van Dien, a recently appointed member of the FaZe Clan who transitioned from being an actress to a streamer.

Amidst all the drama, Pamaj took a moment to reflect and shared his thoughts, stating:

"I want to say thanks for the opportunity to join back. They've given me a home but this is not the same team when I first joined. It doesn't feel the same."

He added:

"This decision, I'm really just choosing me. I've been quite unhappy with myself, with sort of my surroundings and it's kind of just where life has taken me I guess."

While acknowledging that the organization hasn't been its former self, Pamaj shared his belief in the team's potential and extended well wishes to everyone involved, hoping for their success in the future.

In addition, he expressed his gratitude towards some of the original members of the clan, including FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Banks, FaZe Rain, and FaZe Apex.

Fans react to the departure

The news of Pamaj's departure was amplified by online reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky). His tweet garnered a host of replies, with many hinting that he may rejoin OpTic Clan. Here are some notable reactions:

Despite having a significant following of 393K on Twitch, the streamer now mainly streams on the newly launched Kick platform (2.1K followers).

