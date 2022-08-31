Paper Rex at VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul - Analysis, upcoming matchups, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT Champions 2022) is now live, and the event is taking place in Istanbul, Turkey, in front of a live audience. The event will run through September 18.

Sixteen of the best teams will be fighting it out this time around for the title of Champion. Along with big names in the game such as Team Liquid, Fnatic and OpTic Gaming joining the fight, many underdogs such as Leviatan and EDward Gaming who have outshined even the best of the best to reach this stage will be battling it out for the Champions trophy in VCT.

Paper Rex is one of the qualifying teams. One of the best teams from the Asia-Pacific region is all set and ready to join in on the action to fight on the international stage. After securing a second position in VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen, they entered themselves into the list of the sixteen best teams at Valorant Champions Tour 2022.

Paper Rex’s roster analysis ahead of VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul

Their performance this time around has been strong right from the beginning of the year. After having several wins to their name, they are heading into the international stage headstrong to compete against the very best Valorant’s competitive scene has to offer.

Team analysis

Paper Rex is a Southeast Asian esports organization based in Singapore. It was founded in January 2020. A team new to the esports scene, has proven time and again that they are not to be underestimated. They quickly rose to the top of their game and established themselves as one of the best teams from their region.

Their current roster includes:

mindfreak

f0rsakeN

Benkai

d4v4i

Jinggg

The team known for their aggressive plays, Paper Rex have been dominating the Valorant scene in the APAC region recently with many wins to their name. There is no stopping Paper Rex this time around and they seem very well prepared and ready to take on the fight against the best names in the international scene.

Here is the individual player analysis of Paper Rex.

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

mindfreak's individual stats ahead of Champions 2022 (Image via Twitter/VoxizeVAL)

mindfreak is an Indonesian player who currently plays for Paper Rex. He is a former CS: GO player as well and he carries forward his experience in the professional scene to Valorant.

mindfreak is seen in the Controller role in the team. His most played agents include Viper, Astra and Brimstone. With the best clutch rating in the team, mindfreak ensures that his team gets the win.

He has clutched one-out-of-four times in all the clutch scenarios. The most consistent player in the team, mindfreak is considered one of the best Controllers in the world.

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

f0rsakeN's individual stats ahead of Champions 2022 (Image via Twitter/VoxizeVAL)

f0rsakeN is a young Indonesian player who currently plays for Paper Rex. He is also a CS: GO player. f0rsakeN is aggressive and when he starts popping off, he simply cannot be stopped. Often seen on the Duelist role playing Neon, Jett and Yoru, he creates havoc on the enemies' site.

His witty plays with Yoru and the sheer aggressiveness that he displays with Jett may make him a force to reckon with. He is also seen on Chamber and does justice to the Agent with his sharp and perfect aim.

Benedict "Benkai" Tan

Benkai's individual stats ahead of Champions 2022 (Image via Twitter/VoxizeVAL)

Benkai is a Singaporean player who currently plays for Paper Rex. He is also a former CS: GO player. Benkai, the in-game leader for Team Paper Rex, has led his team through the worst to come out as victors.

The player is often seen on the Initiator role with Breach and Fade but he also plays the Controller role with Viper when he deems fit. The fun loving leader often takes huge risks in the game and they often pay off.

Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

d4v41's individual stats ahead of Champions 2022 (Image via Twitter/VoxizeVAL)

d4v41 is a Malaysian player who currently plays for Paper Rex. He also formerly played CS: GO professionally. d4v41 is a flexible player and is seen in different roles. He plays as a Sentinel with Chamber and Initiator role with Fade and KAY/O.

The funny man of the team, he makes sure the team does not go low on morale. d4v41 perfectly matches the team's aggressive style of play. His utility usage is on point and provides great support to his team whenever necessary.

Jing Jie "Jinggg" Wang

Jinggg's individual stats ahead of Champions 2022 (Image via Twitter/VoxizeVAL)

Jinggg is a Singaporean player who currently plays for Paper Rex. He forms the ‘dynamic duo’ with f0rsakeN. The two young players are extremely aggressive and they create absolute chaos in the enemies’ sites. Often seen on the Duelist role, Jinggg is known for flashy plays with Raze.

He also plays Sage sometimes to slow things down a bit. Despite being on an Agent not known for being fit to aggress, he shreds through his enemies. Jinggg is mostly seen side by side with f0rsakeN taking the fight right to their enemies.

Recent performances of Paper Rex

The performance of Paper Rex has been strong throughout this year so far. Here is their recent match history:

VCT 2022: Malaysia & Singapore Stage 1 Challengers: They had a flawless victory, winning 3:0 against Bleed eSports and secured the 1st position.

VCT 2022: APAC Stage 1 Challengers: Another win in the bag for Paper Rex as they managed to claim a win against XERXIA with a 3:1 score securing the 1st position.

VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters - Reykjavík: They secured the 4th position in this tournament by losing 1:2 against ZETA Division.

VCT 2022: Malaysia & Singapore Stage 2 Challengers: Another flawless win here against LaZe and secured the 1st position.

VCT 2022: APAC Stage 2 Challengers: They took 1st place in this tournament against XERXIA winning 3:0

VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen: They managed to get the 2nd position after losing to FunPlus Phoenix in a very close match at 2:3.

Upcoming matchups

Paper Rex are in Group A of the VCT Champions 2022 Group Stage. It consists of Team Paper Rex, Team Liquid, Leviatan, and EDward Gaming.

They won their first match against Edward Gaming from China with a score of 2:1. Viewers can catch their next match live on the official Twitch and YouTube handles of Valorant on Thursday, September 1, at 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST.

