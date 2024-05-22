"Part of me keeps wondering": League of Legends LoLdle answers 686 (Thursday, May 23, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 686th edition are here. LoLdle is an online puzzle game that challenges your familiarity with the champions in Riot Games' MOBA. You have to guess the answers based on clues, which can be related to different aspects of the featured characters. Here's the quote riddle for May 23, 2024:
"Part of me keeps wondering when I’ll run into the lantern’s walls."
Trundle, Senna, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 686th edition (May 23, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the May 23, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Trundle
- Quote: Senna
- Ability: Renekton, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Orianna
- Splash art: Fiddlesticks, Bonus: Praetorian Fiddlesticks
The solution to the Classic puzzle is Trundle. He is a character from Freljord and first appeared in the MOBA world in 2010.
The link between Senna and the Quote puzzle is evident with the mention of "run into the lantern’s walls." She is a strong pick for ADCs in League of Legends.
The next puzzle highlights Renekton's Passive ability (Reign of Anger), while The icons within the emoji puzzle stand for Orianna. Fiddlesticks may be challenging to identify from his Praetorian splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Listed below are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah
- LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz
- LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus
- LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth
- LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami
- LoLdle 679 (May 16): Twitch, Garen, Shaco, Zoe, Karma
- LoLdle 678 (May 15): Irelia, Fiddlesticks, Briar, Urgot, Zyra
- LoLdle 677 (May 14): Braum, Akali, Darius, Lulu, Master Yi
- LoLdle 676 (May 13): Karthus, Thresh, Seraphine, Nidalee, Orianna
- LoLdle 675 (May 12): Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus
- LoLdle 674 (May 11): Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin
- LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne
- LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves
- LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna
The answers to the 687th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 24, 2024.
