Path to Nowhere free codes and guide to redeem (November 2023)

The RPG gacha game Path to Nowhere was released globally on October 27, 2022. Developed by Aisno Games, it features characters known as Sinners, convicts who possess superhuman powers. You can collect them from the in-game gacha system using Warrants, the main currency in the game.

The title also features currencies such as Hypercubes, DisCoins, and more. The former will help you obtain new Sinners and other items, while the latter increases characters’ level, rank, and more.

While farming them or buying with real money are the primary methods, you can also use redeem codes to get currencies for free. This article lists Path to Nowhere codes active in November 2023.

All Path to Nowhere codes to obtain freebies in November 2023

The developer offers codes comprising a series of letters and numbers that reward in-game items such as Hypercubes, DisCoins, and other items for free. They mainly help free-to-play players to progress faster and catch up to the content.

Aisno Games drop the codes on several occasions, such as the title’s anniversary, to commemorate major updates or celebratory events. They are released on the title’s official social media accounts. Here are all codes actively providing freebies in November 2023:

1) Coupon Code: PTNSHARE

Rewards:

50 Hypercubes

2) Coupon Code: PTNONEYEAR

Rewards:

50 Hypercubes

These codes remain valid for a short time, so use them at the earliest opportunity. Additionally, you must enter the code in the same format provided by the developer. Further, all players can use any particular link only once per account.

Steps to redeem Path to Nowhere codes

Here are the steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Launch the app on your device.

Enter Bureau and tap the icon displaying your in-game level and name.

You enter the Chief Info screen. Click the Hexagonal icon at the bottom left side between the Like and Share buttons.

Click the Redeem button next to Gift Pack redemption at the top in the Account section.

Enter or copy-paste codes one after another from the above list.

Hit the red Confirm button and claim your free rewards.

Expired Path to Nowhere codes for November 2023

Here are some of the popular codes of this tower-defense title that expired in November 2023:

FLORAUNFURL

PTN1YEAR

DEARESTCHIEF

MBCCHALFYEAR

APRILFOOL

RUST

VILLAINTOKILL

PTNWEBTOON

MBCC100

LUCKYGIFT

SWEETDREAM

PTNMASTAR

PTNKRISTIAN

PTNALPHARAD

PTNMTASHED

PTNDRUMSY

PTNMOGA

PTNIWINTOLOSE

PTNNUXTAKU

PTNSEANB

PTNTECTONE

PTNYDCB

LDPlayer2022

nABFjdRBRKFk

nABHYapWEsHf

nABJcC3V7nCu

