Path to Nowhere tier list (November 2023)

Path to Nowhere is a tower defense RPG gacha by Chinese developers Aisno Games. As a Chief of the Minos Bureau of Crisis Control, you collect characters called Sinners and deploy them on the grid-based battlefield. You can battle enemies in various game modes, such as dungeons for farming materials, a roguelike game mode, Dispatch missions, and base-building to produce resources.

Knowing the state of the current meta and deploying a squad with potent characters wins you battle in RPG titles like this. However, with only six to include and over 50 Sinners to choose from, building a winning squad might be overwhelming.

This article provides a complete Path to Nowhere tier list guiding you to build a winning squad.

Rahu and Christina tops the Path to Nowhere tier list for November 2023

Each Path to Nowhere Sinners has one of the six roles that define their playstyle and purpose on the battlefield. Here are the details:

Additionally, they have varying ranks. You can upgrade their stats through various means, such as upgrading their in-game level, skills and unlocking their passive.

Considering the above, this article groups each Sinner into these tiers: S, A, B, and C. Like other game’s tier lists, the most powerful characters are in the S tier, and the weakest can be found in C.

S-tier

Rahu in Path to Nowhere. (Image via Aisno Games)

With outstanding ability and impressive skills, these Sinners rank at the top tier. They can help you clear any game modes or chapters conveniently. The S-tier Sinners are the must-haves for your team in this mobile gacha title:

Rahu

Christina:

Baiyi

Cabernet

Demon

Nox

Labyrinth

Hamel

Oak Casket

Langley

Eirene

Deren

Adela

OwO

A-tier

Shalom in Path to Nowhere. (Image via Aisno Games)

The A-tier Sinners of this RPG title are the second-best in the current meta. They might possess less impressive skills and stats than S-tier, but they help you clear most stages without hassle. You can upgrade them regularly and pair them with the S-tier Sinners to enjoy a winning streak:

Shalom

Coquelic

Countless Chelsea

Demolia

Serpent

RouLecca

Zoya

Pricila

Hecate

Bai Yi

Aerial

McQueen

Victoria

Luvia Ray

Crache

Enfer

EMP

Dudu

Summer

Ariel

B-tier

Letta in Path to Nowhere. (Image via Aisno Games)

The characters with average base stats and utility on the battlefield are in the B-tier. However, this does not mean they cannot destroy enemies and grant you victories in this real-time strategy. You must upgrade them at every opportunity, requiring most of your resources and constant grinding. They can help you clear mid and early-game content, obliterating every enemy on their path:

Letta

Lynn

Lamia

Peggy

Garofano

KK

Kava - Kava

Pacassi

Cinnabar

Wendy

Tetra

Flora

Ninety-nine

Ingis

Mess

Macchiato

Anne

Joan

Olifer

Sumire

Wolverine

Stargazer

Oliver

Kawa-Kawa

Horo

Ignis

C-tier

Fox in Path to Nowhere. (Image via Aisno Games)

The C-tier Sinners aren’t precisely what you want to include in your team for wins. They are the least effective performers in this tower-defense title's current meta. Getting hands on S, A, and B-tier sinners from the in-game gacha system called Arrest is best. You must spend summoning currency, Warranty, to get new Sinners.

Fox

Chameleon

Hero

Dolly

Iron

Che

Kelvin

Hella

Pepper

Gekkabijin

Lisa

Needless to say, the Path to Nowhere tier list suffers constant fluctuations. It is because, with every update, Aisno introduces new Sinners and buffs or debuffs old ones, pushing the rank of existing Sinners and ultimately changing the tier list.