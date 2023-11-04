Arknights: Operators Tier List (November 2023)

Arknights is a great tactical game that provides a captivating RPG mobile gaming experience. It offers a wide array of activities that can keep players engaged for extended periods. This title regularly provides its player base with extra content through free updates. These patches encompass various bonuses like time-based events, in-game currency, powers, and more.

Additionally, almost every month, the game introduces upgraded versions of its characters called Operators. This is how the developer bolsters in-game entities' stats and aids players in conquering in-game challenges. This article presents an Operators tier list for Arknights for November 2023.

Arknights Operators ranked (November 2023)

The A and B tier operators typically represent the most optimal selections. (Image via Yostar Limited)

This November 2023 Arknights tier List serves as a valuable resource for players, offering rankings of top characters and Operators across various categories — including Casters, Guards, Defenders, Medics, Specialists, Snipers, Supporters, and Vanguards.

For those unaware:

Casters employ magic for offensive purposes.

Guards excel at close combat by both blocking and dealing damage to foes.

Defenders possess exceptional durability against enemy assaults.

Medics concentrate on healing.

Specialists are experts in disabling adversaries.

Snipers inflict long-range damage.

Supporters offer beneficial buffs and debilitating debuffs.

Vanguards are instrumental in deploying additional operators.

Casters

Focusing on dealing magic damage, Casters are typically ranged Operators with a somewhat low amount of health. To identify formidable characters in this category, you can make your selection based on these tiers:

A-tier:

Ifrit

Mostima

Lava the Purgatory

Eyjafjalla

Carnelian

Dusk

B-tier:

Ceobe

Amiya

Mint

Iris

Corroserum

Leizi

C-tier:

Haze

Click

Gitano

Passenger

Greyy

12F

Leonhardt

D-tier

Tomimi

Nightmare

Absinthe

Beeswax

Durin

Guards

Guards are close-quarters Operators capable of obstructing enemy advances and absorbing significant bursts of damage. Although they don't take to the front line of your party, they can deliver a noteworthy amount of physical damage through their attacks.

A-tier

Surtr

Hellagur

Blaze

SilverAsh

La Pluma

Thorns

Pallas

Akafuyu

B-tier

Lappland

Mountain

Skadi

Specter

Tequila

Ch’en

Amiya

Flamebringer,

Cutter

Broca

Astesia

C-tier

Indra

Savage

Tachanka

Mousse

Franka

Sideroca

Jackie

Flint

Ayerscape

k

Matoimaru

Swire

Midnight

D-tier

Popukar

Conviction

Melantha

Whislash

Arene

Utage

Estelle

Beehunter

Dobermann

Defender

Defenders in Arknights excel in durability, making them adept at absorbing enemy attacks. Nevertheless, it's essential to bear in mind that these Operators have limited offensive capabilities and primarily serve as reliable shields against incoming threats:

A-tier

Mudrock

Hoshiguma

Nian

Eunectes

Blemishine

Ashlock

Nearl

B-tier

Saria

Liskarm

Bison

Hung Asbestos

Croissant

Gummy

Noir Corne

C-tier

Blitz

Cuora

Dur-Nar,

Bubble

Heavyrain

Matterhorn

D-tier

Beagle

Cardigan

Spot

Vulcan

Medic

Medic Operators specialize in providing healing support to their allies rather than engaging in direct combat with enemies. It's important to keep in mind that these characters tend to have limited defensive capabilities, making them vulnerable. To enhance their chances of survival, it's advisable to position Medic Operators strategically in combat.

Here is the tier list for units in this category:

A-tier

Warfarin

Tuye

Ptilopsis

Shining

Kal’tsit

B-tier

Nightingale

Breeze

Silence

Folinic

Myrrh

Mulberry

C-tier

Hibiscus

Perfumer

Purestream

Whisperain

Sussurro

D-tier

Ceylon

Gavial

Ansel

Lancet-2

Specialists

Specialists are skilled Operators proficient in applying debuffs or disabling enemies as needed. While they can provide value up to a certain extent, their full potential shines in PvP mode. In it, they excel as crowd-control units.

It's important to note that these Operators are not suited to dealing damage and should be utilized based on their specialized abilities:

A-tier

Aak

Weedy

Phantom

Gladiia

Cliffheart

Projekt Red

B-tier

Gravel

Jaye

Mr. Nothing

Ethan

Mizuki

Kafka

C-tier

Robin

Waai Fu

Kirara

Snowsant

Rope

Shaw

D-tier

THRM-EX

FEater

Manticore

Sniper

Arknights replace marksmen with Snipers, a unique class of Operators focused on delivering high-damage attacks from a significant distance. While these units can unleash substantial bursts of damage over a short time, they are notably fragile and can be eliminated swiftly. The characters in this category are:

A-tier

Fiammetta

Rosa

Archetto

Exusial

Pinecone

B-tier

Schwarz

Ash,

Provence

Blue Poison

Meteorite

Toddifons

GreyThroat

C-tier

Ambriel

Firewatch

Andreana

Aciddrop

Toddifons

Meteorite

GreyThroat

Aosta

Sesa

D-tier

Executor

Rosmontis

Fartooth

Vermeil

Catapult

Kroos

Shirayuki,

Jessica

Meteor

Adnachiel

Rangers

Supporter

Supporters primarily possess tools designed to assist fellow Operators in their faction, whether it's enhancing their abilities or weakening those of adversaries. These Arknights characters prove invaluable in PvP matches when paired with Specialist Operators:

A-tier

Angelina

Scene

Glaucus

Pramanix

Sora

B-tier

Magallan

Roberta

Shamare

Skadi the Corrupting Heart

C-tier

Deepcolor

Podenco

Orchid

Tsukinogi

D-tier

Suzuran

Istina

Mayer

Earthspirit

Vanguard

Arknights' Vanguards are capable of operating on the front line in combat. These characters also possess abilities and skills that enable you to replenish extra Deployment Points for deploying other units. Here is the Vanguard tier list:

A-tier

Flametail

Saileach

Elysium

Reed

Siege

B-tier

Saga

Vigna

Zima

Myrtle

Bagpipe

C-tier

Beanstalk

Chiave

Plume

Fang

Grani

D-tier

Courier

Scavenger

Texas

Yato

Vanilla

Arknights features a base-building component that allows you to create and manage various facilities while assigning Operators to enhance your resource management. The game incorporates gacha mechanics for character acquisition and offers daily rewards, introducing an additional layer of depth to your strategic choices.