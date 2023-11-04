Arknights: Operators Tier List (November 2023)

Arknights is a great tactical game that provides a captivating RPG mobile gaming experience. It offers a wide array of activities that can keep players engaged for extended periods. This title regularly provides its player base with extra content through free updates. These patches encompass various bonuses like time-based events, in-game currency, powers, and more.
Additionally, almost every month, the game introduces upgraded versions of its characters called Operators. This is how the developer bolsters in-game entities' stats and aids players in conquering in-game challenges. This article presents an Operators tier list for Arknights for November 2023.
Arknights Operators ranked (November 2023)
This November 2023 Arknights tier List serves as a valuable resource for players, offering rankings of top characters and Operators across various categories — including Casters, Guards, Defenders, Medics, Specialists, Snipers, Supporters, and Vanguards.
For those unaware:
- Casters employ magic for offensive purposes.
- Guards excel at close combat by both blocking and dealing damage to foes.
- Defenders possess exceptional durability against enemy assaults.
- Medics concentrate on healing.
- Specialists are experts in disabling adversaries.
- Snipers inflict long-range damage.
- Supporters offer beneficial buffs and debilitating debuffs.
- Vanguards are instrumental in deploying additional operators.
Casters
Focusing on dealing magic damage, Casters are typically ranged Operators with a somewhat low amount of health. To identify formidable characters in this category, you can make your selection based on these tiers:
A-tier:
- Ifrit
- Mostima
- Lava the Purgatory
- Eyjafjalla
- Carnelian
- Dusk
B-tier:
- Ceobe
- Amiya
- Mint
- Iris
- Corroserum
- Leizi
C-tier:
- Haze
- Click
- Gitano
- Passenger
- Greyy
- 12F
- Leonhardt
D-tier
- Tomimi
- Nightmare
- Absinthe
- Beeswax
- Durin
Guards
Guards are close-quarters Operators capable of obstructing enemy advances and absorbing significant bursts of damage. Although they don't take to the front line of your party, they can deliver a noteworthy amount of physical damage through their attacks.
A-tier
- Surtr
- Hellagur
- Blaze
- SilverAsh
- La Pluma
- Thorns
- Pallas
- Akafuyu
B-tier
- Lappland
- Mountain
- Skadi
- Specter
- Tequila
- Ch’en
- Amiya
- Flamebringer,
- Cutter
- Broca
- Astesia
C-tier
- Indra
- Savage
- Tachanka
- Mousse
- Franka
- Sideroca
- Jackie
- Flint
- Ayerscape
- k
- Matoimaru
- Swire
- Midnight
D-tier
- Popukar
- Conviction
- Melantha
- Whislash
- Arene
- Utage
- Estelle
- Beehunter
- Dobermann
Defender
Defenders in Arknights excel in durability, making them adept at absorbing enemy attacks. Nevertheless, it's essential to bear in mind that these Operators have limited offensive capabilities and primarily serve as reliable shields against incoming threats:
A-tier
- Mudrock
- Hoshiguma
- Nian
- Eunectes
- Blemishine
- Ashlock
- Nearl
B-tier
- Saria
- Liskarm
- Bison
- Hung Asbestos
- Croissant
- Gummy
- Noir Corne
C-tier
- Blitz
- Cuora
- Dur-Nar,
- Bubble
- Heavyrain
- Matterhorn
D-tier
- Beagle
- Cardigan
- Spot
- Vulcan
Medic
Medic Operators specialize in providing healing support to their allies rather than engaging in direct combat with enemies. It's important to keep in mind that these characters tend to have limited defensive capabilities, making them vulnerable. To enhance their chances of survival, it's advisable to position Medic Operators strategically in combat.
Here is the tier list for units in this category:
A-tier
- Warfarin
- Tuye
- Ptilopsis
- Shining
- Kal’tsit
B-tier
- Nightingale
- Breeze
- Silence
- Folinic
- Myrrh
- Mulberry
C-tier
- Hibiscus
- Perfumer
- Purestream
- Whisperain
- Sussurro
D-tier
- Ceylon
- Gavial
- Ansel
- Lancet-2
Specialists
Specialists are skilled Operators proficient in applying debuffs or disabling enemies as needed. While they can provide value up to a certain extent, their full potential shines in PvP mode. In it, they excel as crowd-control units.
It's important to note that these Operators are not suited to dealing damage and should be utilized based on their specialized abilities:
A-tier
- Aak
- Weedy
- Phantom
- Gladiia
- Cliffheart
- Projekt Red
B-tier
- Gravel
- Jaye
- Mr. Nothing
- Ethan
- Mizuki
- Kafka
C-tier
- Robin
- Waai Fu
- Kirara
- Snowsant
- Rope
- Shaw
D-tier
- THRM-EX
- FEater
- Manticore
Sniper
Arknights replace marksmen with Snipers, a unique class of Operators focused on delivering high-damage attacks from a significant distance. While these units can unleash substantial bursts of damage over a short time, they are notably fragile and can be eliminated swiftly. The characters in this category are:
A-tier
- Fiammetta
- Rosa
- Archetto
- Exusial
- Pinecone
B-tier
- Schwarz
- Ash,
- Provence
- Blue Poison
- Meteorite
- Toddifons
- GreyThroat
C-tier
- Ambriel
- Firewatch
- Andreana
- Aciddrop
- Aosta
- Sesa
D-tier
- Executor
- Rosmontis
- Fartooth
- Vermeil
- Catapult
- Kroos
- Shirayuki,
- Jessica
- Meteor
- Adnachiel
- Rangers
Supporter
Supporters primarily possess tools designed to assist fellow Operators in their faction, whether it's enhancing their abilities or weakening those of adversaries. These Arknights characters prove invaluable in PvP matches when paired with Specialist Operators:
A-tier
- Angelina
- Scene
- Glaucus
- Pramanix
- Sora
B-tier
- Magallan
- Roberta
- Shamare
- Skadi the Corrupting Heart
C-tier
- Deepcolor
- Podenco
- Orchid
- Tsukinogi
D-tier
- Suzuran
- Istina
- Mayer
- Earthspirit
Vanguard
Arknights' Vanguards are capable of operating on the front line in combat. These characters also possess abilities and skills that enable you to replenish extra Deployment Points for deploying other units. Here is the Vanguard tier list:
A-tier
- Flametail
- Saileach
- Elysium
- Reed
- Siege
B-tier
- Saga
- Vigna
- Zima
- Myrtle
- Bagpipe
C-tier
- Beanstalk
- Chiave
- Plume
- Fang
- Grani
D-tier
- Courier
- Scavenger
- Texas
- Yato
- Vanilla
Arknights features a base-building component that allows you to create and manage various facilities while assigning Operators to enhance your resource management. The game incorporates gacha mechanics for character acquisition and offers daily rewards, introducing an additional layer of depth to your strategic choices.