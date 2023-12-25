Path to Nowhere free codes and steps to redeem (December 2023)

Path to Nowhere is an RPG gacha game that features tower-defense gameplay mechanics. You collect characters called Sinners from the gacha with in-game currency, Warrants. Sinners possess upgradable abilities that require DisCoins for the process. Like other RPG games, you can farm for these currencies and various upgradable materials across multiple game modes.

You can also purchase them at the in-app store using real money. There also exists a way to get them for free without spending a dime or effort, which is by redeeming various codes. They provide Hypercubes, supply chest, stamina, DisCoins, and more.

That said, this article provides all active Path to Nowhere codes for December 2023 and a guide to redeem them.

Get free Hypercubes, Stamina, and more from Path to Nowhere code (December 2023)

Path to Nowhere tweet with redeem code. (Image via Twitter)

Path to Nowhere developer, Aisno Games, releases codes on various occasions, such as when this tower-defense title gets an update, hits a set milestone, and on other celebratory events.

It uploaded a video post on the title’s official X handle, wishing a Merry Christmas to the fans and promising a redemption code if the post gets a thousand retweets.

Below is the code and its rewards that the developer released after the goal was achieved

Redeem Code: ELEVENSANTA

Rewards:

150 Hypercubes

30,000 DisCoins

150 Stamina

The above-given code will remain valid until December 31, 2023, at 8:59 UTC-7. Therefore, redeem it before the time limit to claim the freebies successfully. Additionally, you can claim them only once from the code.

A step-by-step guide to redeem Path to Nowhere codes

Tap the Confirm button to claim the freebies. (Image via Aisno Games)

You can redeem the codes by visiting the redemption center in-game. The redemption process is straightforward, but it may confuse beginners of this gacha game.

Here are the steps to claim freebies from the codes:

Launch the game on your device.

Tap on Enter Bureau to enter the lobby.

Click on the button to display your in-game level and name at the top left corner of the lobby.

It opens the Chief Info window. Locate the Hexagonal button between the Like and Share buttons at the bottom right.

The Minos System Settings window opens. Click the Redeem button next to the Gift Pack Redemption option in the Account tab.

The Gift pack redemption dialog box pops up.

Type or copy-paste the above code into the Please enter redemption code box.

Hit Confirm to claim all applicable freebies.

It’s worth noting that the code is case-sensitive, so enter it in the same format provided by Aisno Games. It is advised that you copy and paste the code into the redemption box.

All expired codes for December 2023

Here is the list of all codes of this mobile gacha title for December 2023:

HAPPYANNI

PTNSHARE

PTNONEYEAR

FLORAUNFURL

PTN1YEAR

DEARESTCHIEF

THANKUCHIEF

MBCCHALFYEAR

APRILFOOL

RUST

VILLAINTOKILL

PTNWEBTOON

MBCC100

LUCKYGIFT

SWEETDREAM

PTNMASTAR

PTNKRISTIAN

PTNALPHARAD

PTNMTASHED

PTNDRUMSY

PTNMOGA

PTNIWINTOLOSE

PTNNUXTAKU

PTNSEANB

PTNTECTONE

PTNYDCB

LDPlayer2022

nABFjdRBRKFk

nABHYapWEsHf

nABJcC3V7nCu

That covers our Path to Nowhere codes and steps to redeem them for December 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for codes of more mobile titles.