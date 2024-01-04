Path to Nowhere tier list (January 2024)

Path to Nowhere boasts an impressive array of distinctive characters, each endowed with their own set of unique abilities. Referred to as Sinners within the game, these units can be strategically employed on the battlefield. This title presents a roster of 50 distinct fighters, allowing players to form a squad comprising up to six characters.

A comprehensive understanding of the abilities of units with higher capabilities can significantly enhance your chances of victory. This article presents the January 2024 tier list for Path to Nowhere, guiding players in selecting characters ideal for optimal gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Path to Nowhere tier list for January 2024

You'll encounter a roster of 50 characters in this title categorized based on their skills: offense, defense, range, and elemental attacks. This article sorts them into tiers S, A, B, and C.

S-tier characters exhibit formidable strength and resilience, excelling in both damage-dealing and survival. However, those in lower tiers lack power and struggle in tough battles. To boost their effectiveness, consider upgrading their in-game levels and skills, unlocking passive abilities along the way.

S-tier

S-tier character Serpent. (Image via X/ @PathtoNowhereEN)

S-tier characters possess formidable strength and remarkable damage-dealing skills. They excel in enduring challenging battles, enabling you to secure victories and conquer diverse in-game challenges. The S-tier roster includes:

Labyrinth

Hamel

Langley

OwO

Serpent

RouLecca

Shalom

Coquelic

Pricila

Zoya

Eirene

Deren

Adela

Baiyi

Cabernet

Demon

Nox

Countless Chelsea

Demolia

Oak Casket

Rahu

Christina

A-tier

A-tier characters in the Path to Nowhere. (Image via Reddit/ u/Admiral_Joker)

A-tier characters in Path to Nowhere are top performers in the meta, showcasing outstanding skills that rival even those in the S-tier. In short, A-tier units offer excellent support and can significantly contribute to your victories. The A-tier includes:

Lamia

Peggy

Victoria

Luvia Ray

EMP

Dudu

Summer

McQueen

Garofano

Aerial

Crache

Enfer

Ariel

KK

Hecate

Bai Yi

Letta

Lynn

B-tier

Wolverine is a B-tier character (Image via Reddit/ u/Suvin_Is_A_Must)

In contrast to S and A-tier characters, those in B provide well-rounded support in battles. These units excel in both offensive and defensive skills. The following is the list of B-tier characters:

Kawa Kawa

Tetra

Flora

Ninety-nine

Ingis

Wolverine

Mess

Pacassi

Olifer

Sumire

Wendy

Cinnabar

Joan

C-tier

Oliver in Path to Nowhere (Image via X/ @PathtoNowhereEN)

The characters in the C-tier provide moderate overall support, falling short of the power exhibited by top-tier fighters. Overall, they are relatively weak, and including them in your squad decreases your likelihood of winning battles. Here are the C-tier characters:

Macchiato

Ignis

Chameleon

Kelvin

Stargazer

Oliver

Horo

Lisa

Pepper

Mr. Fox

Hero

Dolly

Hella

Gekkabijin

Iron

Che

Anne

Remember that Path to Nowhere provides monthly updates that modify the traits of characters. It's also worth noting that you have the opportunity to improve their attributes using various methods, such as increasing their in-game level, upgrading skills, and unlocking passive abilities.