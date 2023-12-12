Path to Nowhere tier list (December 2023)

Path to Nowhere, a mobile game developed by the Chinese studio AISNO Games, has gained widespread popularity primarily because of its unique strategic role-playing game. Shortly after its release, the game garnered considerable acclaim, with players commending its gameplay dynamics centered around the collection of characters known as Sinners, who are then strategically deployed on a grid-based battlefield.

The game provides an extensive selection of Sinners, allowing players to craft their own squad for battlefield deployment. With a pool of 50 characters, players can assemble a squad of six. Consequently, understanding the abilities of these characters becomes crucial for enhancing the chances of victory in battles. This article presents a tier list categorized based on the characters' abilities, aiming to assist players in achieving success in the Path to Nowhere.

Path to Nowhere tier list for December 2023

The Path to Nowhere presents a selection of 50 characters known as the Sinners. Each has distinctive battlefield skills encompassing offense, defense, range, and elemental attacks. These characters are classified into tiers (S, A, B, and C) based on their abilities.

The S-tier features formidable characters, while lower tiers offer those with progressively reduced survivability and damage capabilities. Enhance their performance by upgrading in-game levels and skills and unlocking passive abilities.

S-tier

S-tier character Christina. (Image via AISNO Games)

The characters listed in the S-tier excel in both damage-dealing capabilities and survivability. Choosing any of these characters allows you to easily navigate various game modes or chapters. The S-tier characters include:

Labyrinth

Hamel

Oak Casket

Rahu

Christina

Langley

OwO

Countless Chelsea

Demolia

Serpent

RouLecca

Zoya

Eirene

Deren

Adela

Baiyi

Cabernet

Demon

Nox

A-tier

Bai Yi in Path to Nowhere. (Image via AISNO Games)

The A-tier Sinners in the Path to Nowhere currently rank second-best within the meta. While they may not reach the same level of power as the S-tier characters, they provide an optimal level of support in battles and assist in overcoming various challenges. The A-tier roster in Sinners of Path includes:

Shalom

Coquelic

Pricila

Hecate

Bai Yi

Letta

Lynn

Lamia

Peggy

Garofano

KK

Aerial

Crache

Enfer

Ariel

EMP

Dudu

Summer

McQueen

Victoria

Luvia Ray

B-tier

Wolverine in B-tier. (Image via AISNO Games)

The B-tier characters offer moderate offensive and defensive support, providing assistance to a certain degree but not reaching the level of the S and A-tier characters. The characters classified in the B-tier include:

Kawa Kawa

Pacassi

Cinnabar

Joan

Olifer

Sumire

Wendy

Tetra

Flora

Ninety-nine

Ingis

Wolverine

Mess

Macchiato

Anne

C-tier

The C-tier character, Mr Fox (Image via AISNO Games)

The characters in the C-tier lack the strength to offer meaningful assistance in the face of challenges. They exhibit the lowest level of effectiveness when compared to top-tier characters. The C-tier roster includes:

Hero

Dolly

Hella

Kelvin

Lisa

Pepper

Mr.Fox

Stargazer

Oliver

Horo

Ignis

Chameleon

Gekkabijin

Iron

Che

The rankings of characters fluctuate over time due to periodic updates in the game, which impact each character's statistics. The tier list categorizes characters based on their abilities, and you can enhance their stats through diverse methods, including raising their in-game level, upgrading skills, and unlocking passive abilities.