Path to Nowhere tier list (December 2023)

Path to Nowhere, a mobile game developed by the Chinese studio AISNO Games, has gained widespread popularity primarily because of its unique strategic role-playing game. Shortly after its release, the game garnered considerable acclaim, with players commending its gameplay dynamics centered around the collection of characters known as Sinners, who are then strategically deployed on a grid-based battlefield.
The game provides an extensive selection of Sinners, allowing players to craft their own squad for battlefield deployment. With a pool of 50 characters, players can assemble a squad of six. Consequently, understanding the abilities of these characters becomes crucial for enhancing the chances of victory in battles. This article presents a tier list categorized based on the characters' abilities, aiming to assist players in achieving success in the Path to Nowhere.
Path to Nowhere tier list for December 2023
The Path to Nowhere presents a selection of 50 characters known as the Sinners. Each has distinctive battlefield skills encompassing offense, defense, range, and elemental attacks. These characters are classified into tiers (S, A, B, and C) based on their abilities.
The S-tier features formidable characters, while lower tiers offer those with progressively reduced survivability and damage capabilities. Enhance their performance by upgrading in-game levels and skills and unlocking passive abilities.
S-tier
The characters listed in the S-tier excel in both damage-dealing capabilities and survivability. Choosing any of these characters allows you to easily navigate various game modes or chapters. The S-tier characters include:
- Labyrinth
- Hamel
- Oak Casket
- Rahu
- Christina
- Langley
- OwO
- Countless Chelsea
- Demolia
- Serpent
- RouLecca
- Zoya
- Eirene
- Deren
- Adela
- Baiyi
- Cabernet
- Demon
- Nox
A-tier
The A-tier Sinners in the Path to Nowhere currently rank second-best within the meta. While they may not reach the same level of power as the S-tier characters, they provide an optimal level of support in battles and assist in overcoming various challenges. The A-tier roster in Sinners of Path includes:
- Shalom
- Coquelic
- Pricila
- Hecate
- Bai Yi
- Letta
- Lynn
- Lamia
- Peggy
- Garofano
- KK
- Aerial
- Crache
- Enfer
- Ariel
- EMP
- Dudu
- Summer
- McQueen
- Victoria
- Luvia Ray
B-tier
The B-tier characters offer moderate offensive and defensive support, providing assistance to a certain degree but not reaching the level of the S and A-tier characters. The characters classified in the B-tier include:
- Kawa Kawa
- Pacassi
- Cinnabar
- Joan
- Olifer
- Sumire
- Wendy
- Sumire
- Tetra
- Flora
- Ninety-nine
- Ingis
- Wolverine
- Mess
- Macchiato
- Anne
C-tier
The characters in the C-tier lack the strength to offer meaningful assistance in the face of challenges. They exhibit the lowest level of effectiveness when compared to top-tier characters. The C-tier roster includes:
- Hero
- Dolly
- Hella
- Kelvin
- Lisa
- Pepper
- Mr.Fox
- Stargazer
- Oliver
- Horo
- Ignis
- Chameleon
- Gekkabijin
- Iron
- Che
The rankings of characters fluctuate over time due to periodic updates in the game, which impact each character's statistics. The tier list categorizes characters based on their abilities, and you can enhance their stats through diverse methods, including raising their in-game level, upgrading skills, and unlocking passive abilities.