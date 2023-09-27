Payday 3: All Masks and how to unlock them

Payday 3 is a popular bank heist game, which means that the characters must keep their identity hidden to accomplish their objective. Masks are the perfect disguise that allows them to loot and escape without being suspected. Since the dawn of the first title, Masks have become the core component and signature of the franchise.
Masks can be unlocked by completing heists and reaching the designated level in Payday 3. Moreover, masks can cost a specific amount depending on their rarity and cannot be obtained for free.
Payday 3 contains a total of 36 official and three bonus Masks. This article will cover each of them.
Every Mask in Payday 3 and the procedure to unlock them
Normal Mask
1) BCD
- Level Required: None
2) Billy Ballistic
- Level Required: None
3) Breacher
- Level Required: None
4) Edged Grin
- Level Required: None
5) Goalie
- Level Required: None
6) Miss. Empty
- Level Required: None
7) Mr. Empty
- Level Required: None
8) Owl or Blade
- Level Required: None
9) Sanctioned
- Level Required: None
10) Star-Spangled
- Level Required: None
11) The OG
- Level Required: None
12) Le Fantôme
- Level Required: 5
13) Unwitnessed
- Level Required: 9
14) Deco 1925
- Level Required: 13
15) Masque De Fer
- Level Required: 19
16) Callous Cupid
- Level Required: 23
17) Maiko
- Level Required: 33
18) Smokey
- Level Required: 45
19) The Kitty
- Level Required: 50
20) Dead Red
- Level Required: 57
21) Ballsy
- Level Required: 68
22) Seedy Sam
- Level Required: 75
23) The Capo
- Level Required: 82
24) Beaked Boss
- Level Required: 92
25) Dishonest Abe
- Level Required: 99
Customized Masks
1) Indomitable
- Level Required: 101
2) Hardened Maiko
- Level Required: 106
3) Handy Smith
- Level Required: 111
4) Iron Kiss
- Level Required: 116
5) Pink Zebra
- Level Required: 121
6) Ballsy Almir
- Level Required: 126
7) Big Bank Hoodlum
- Level Required: 131
8) Beaked Red
- Level Required: 137
9) Tax Day Abe
- Level Required: 143
10) Seasoned Capo
- Level Required: 149
11) Striped Sam
- Level Required: 150
Nebula Masks
1) Black Caret
- Level Required: None
- Process: Link Nebula account
2) Coulrophobia
- Level Required: None
- Process: Link Nebula account
3) I Own NY
- Level Required: None (Link Nebula account)
- Process: Link Nebula account
This sums up the list of every Mask that the players can unlock and obtain in Payday 3. The crime simulator title can be purchased and downloaded on PC (through Steam, Epic Games, and Xbox Game Pass), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Furthermore, Payday 3 can also be played through GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming.