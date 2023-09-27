Payday 3: All Masks and how to unlock them

Payday 3 is a popular bank heist game, which means that the characters must keep their identity hidden to accomplish their objective. Masks are the perfect disguise that allows them to loot and escape without being suspected. Since the dawn of the first title, Masks have become the core component and signature of the franchise.

Masks can be unlocked by completing heists and reaching the designated level in Payday 3. Moreover, masks can cost a specific amount depending on their rarity and cannot be obtained for free.

Payday 3 contains a total of 36 official and three bonus Masks. This article will cover each of them.

Every Mask in Payday 3 and the procedure to unlock them

Normal Mask

1) BCD

Level Required: None

2) Billy Ballistic

Level Required: None

3) Breacher

Level Required: None

4) Edged Grin

Level Required: None

5) Goalie

Level Required: None

6) Miss. Empty

Level Required: None

7) Mr. Empty

Level Required: None

8) Owl or Blade

Level Required: None

9) Sanctioned

Level Required: None

10) Star-Spangled

Level Required: None

11) The OG

Level Required: None

12) Le Fantôme

Level Required: 5

13) Unwitnessed

Level Required: 9

14) Deco 1925

Level Required: 13

15) Masque De Fer

Level Required: 19

16) Callous Cupid

Level Required: 23

17) Maiko

Level Required: 33

18) Smokey

Level Required: 45

19) The Kitty

Level Required: 50

20) Dead Red

Level Required: 57

21) Ballsy

Level Required: 68

22) Seedy Sam

Level Required: 75

23) The Capo

Level Required: 82

24) Beaked Boss

Level Required: 92

25) Dishonest Abe

Level Required: 99

Customized Masks

1) Indomitable

Level Required: 101

2) Hardened Maiko

Level Required: 106

3) Handy Smith

Level Required: 111

4) Iron Kiss

Level Required: 116

5) Pink Zebra

Level Required: 121

6) Ballsy Almir

Level Required: 126

7) Big Bank Hoodlum

Level Required: 131

8) Beaked Red

Level Required: 137

9) Tax Day Abe

Level Required: 143

10) Seasoned Capo

Level Required: 149

11) Striped Sam

Level Required: 150

Nebula Masks

1) Black Caret

Level Required: None

None Process: Link Nebula account

2) Coulrophobia

Level Required: None

None Process: Link Nebula account

3) I Own NY

Level Required: None

Process: Link Nebula account

Process: Link Nebula account

This sums up the list of every Mask that the players can unlock and obtain in Payday 3. The crime simulator title can be purchased and downloaded on PC (through Steam, Epic Games, and Xbox Game Pass), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Furthermore, Payday 3 can also be played through GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming.