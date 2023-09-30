Payday 3: All Outfits and how to unlock them

Players can customize their character's appearance in Payday 3 by unlocking outfits. There are no strategic advantages gained from wearing these; they just showcase one's taste. There are a total of 25 outfits in the game, ranging from casual clothing, such as trousers, to professional clothes, such as suits and ties. Each wearable can be suited up with a pair of gloves to complete the set.

Payday 3 is the third installment of the franchise and was one of the most awaited games of this year. The title consists of each of the four original characters: Wolf, Hoxton, Dallas, and Chains. It contains similar mechanics to the previous games but received a major overhaul in terms of graphics.

This article will cover every outfit in Payday 3, along with the procedure to unlock them.

Every outfit in Payday 3 and the procedure to unlock them

Outfits can be unlocked by leveling up and acquiring funds, which can be done by typically completing contracts.

The fine choice of cosmetics can be viewed by visiting the in-game store and checking the "Mr. Wright: Tailor" tab.

Outfits

Striped Trainer

Level Required: 2

Sharp Casual

Level Required: 3

Striped Trainer 2

Level Required: 6

OG Joy Fit

Level Required: 11

Sharp Casual 2

Level Required: 18

OG Joy Fit 2

Level Required: 25

Barfly

Level Required: 31

Striped Trainer 3

Level Required: 35

Sharp Casual 3

Level Required: 40

OG Joy Fit 3

Level Required: 45

Classic Cut

Level Required: 50

Barfly 2

Level Required: 56

Classic Cut 2

Level Required: 64

Sharp Casual 4

Level Required: 66

OG Joy Fit 4

Level Required: 69

Striped Trainer 4

Level Required: 73

Barfly 3

Level Required: 80

Classic Cut 3

Level Required: 85

Striped Trainer 5

Level Required: 89

Sharp Casual 5

Level Required: 91

Barfly 4

Level Required: 104

Classic Cut 4

Level Required: 116

OG Joy Fit 5

Level Required: 128

Barfly 5

Level Required: 135

Classic Cut 5

Level Required: 144

Payday 3 is currently available to download and install on PC (through Steam, Epic Games, and Xbox Game Pass), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, it can also be streamed and played through Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now.