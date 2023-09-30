Payday 3: All weapons and how to unlock them

Payday 3 contains a plethora of weapons that players can unlock and equip. To unlock firearms, players need to level up by taking on contracts and completing them. Weapons are mostly useful when going for an aggressive approach, but it is also crucial even during stealth strategy if things don't go as planned.

The variety of weapons available in the game meets the needs of every type of player. This article will cover every weapon in Payday 3 and the ways to unlock them.

Every weapon in Payday 3 and the procedure to unlock them

Payday 3 relies heavily on its level-up system. Players can purchase a weapon when they reach the mentioned level and have sufficient funds. To view the selection of weapons offered by vendor Gage, players must navigate to the store and select him.

Normal Weapons

Expand Tweet

Normal weapons can be unlocked by purchasing through Cash.

Signature 40 (Assualt Rifle)

Level Required: None

Signature 40 (Pistol)

Level Required: None

Marcom Mamba MGL (Grenade Launcher / Overkill)

Level Required: None

Reinfeld 880 (Shotgun)

Level Required: 2

J&M Castigo 44 (Revolver)

Level Required: 10

SA A144 (Marksman Rifle)

Level Required: 15

FIK PC9 (Submachine Gun)

Level Required: 18

Northwest B-9 (Assault Rifle)

Level Required: 21

Stryk 7 (Pistol)

Level Required: 25

Ziv Commando (Submachine Gun)

Level Required: 29

KU-59 (Assualt Rifle)

Level Required: 35

SP Model 11 (Pistol)

Level Required: 38

Mosconi 12 Classic (Shotgun)

Level Required: 43

Reinfeld 900S (Marksman Rifle)

Level Required: 53

Signature 403 (Pistol)

Level Required: 59

SG Compact 7 (Submachine Gun)

Level Required: 65

Sforza Bison (Revolver)

Level Required: 70

VF-7S (Assualt Rifle)

Level Required: 77

HET-5 Red Fox (Sniper Rifle / Overkill)

Level Required: 77

Preset Weapons

Preset weapons are pre-equipped with mods that can not be modified. They require C-Stacks to unlock.

CAR-4 “Old Faithful” (Assault Rifle)

Level Required: Infamy (Payday 2)

Ziv Commando “Quick Murder” (Submachine Gun)

Level Required: 7

R900S “Thunder Scythe” (Marksman Rifle)

Level Required: 26

VF-7S “Featherlight” (Assault Rifle)

Level Required: 40

A114 “Sentinel” (Marksman Rifle)

Level Required: 49

Castigo 44 “Tin Hammer” (Revolver)

Level Required: 60

S40 “Square Off” (Pistol)

Level Required: 67

SP M11 “Hard Cough” (Pistol)

Level Required: 86

R880 “Porch King” (Shotgun)

Level Required: 93

CAR-4 “Monument” (Assault Rifle)

Level Required: 100

KU-59 “Ruthless” (Assault Rifle)

Level Required: 110

Stryk 7 “Hard Liquid” (Pistol)

Level Required: 125

Bison “Long Rager” (Revolver)

Level Required: 136

Mosconi 12C “The Poacher” (Shotgun)

Level Required: 150

The lists above show every weapon that can be acquired in Payday 3. The bank heist title can be purchased and downloaded on PC (through Steam, Epic Games, and Xbox Game Pass), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.