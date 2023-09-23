Payday 3 "Failed to fetch game config data" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Payday 3's launch hasn't been smooth. Players have been frequently reporting crashes, network failures, and more. While some of these issues seem to have been resolved to an extent, the "Failed to fetch game config data" error is still causing troubles for a lot of players.

The error is often accompanied by the Nebula data error and prevents users from accessing the game's servers.

There can be several reasons for this error to occur. However, they all have to do with the network. The error presents itself when the game is unable to retrieve the required information from the game's servers to facilitate. Now, this can be due to network issues on the user's end or the game's servers.

If the problem is on the user's end, they can implement a few fixes to resolve the issue. However, if the issue lies with the game servers, then unfortunately, it's not possible to fix it unless the developers resolve it on their end.

That said, in this guide, we will take a closer look at some of the most popular fixes that are known to resolve the Payday 3 "Failed to fetch game config data" error.

How to fix the Payday 3 "Failed to fetch game config data" error

Guide to fixing the Payday 3 "Failed to fetch game config data" error (Image via Deep Silver)

Here are some of the possible fixes that should resolve the Payday 3 "Failed to fetch game config data" error:

Create a new Starbreeze account

If you are getting this error constantly and are unable to get in, it is advised that you unlink your Nebula account from your Starbreeze account. Once that is done, it is advised to create a new Starbreeze account and connect your other accounts to it.

Although a long and sub-optimal fix, users have reported on various social media platforms to have been able to play the game after the fix was implemented.

Verify game files

Verifying Payday 3 game files on Steam (Image via Valve)

In some rare occasions (due to failed updates or switching storage locations), the game files might be corrupted. This might prevent your game from connecting to the game's servers.

In that case, it is advised to run a scan on your Payday 3 files. Depending on the platform you own the game on, here's how you can check and repair your files:

Steam

Right-click on the game from your Steam Library.

Go to Properties and find the Installed Files section.

Select Verify Integrity of game files to scan your files and repair them automatically if needed.

Epic Games Store

Right-click on the game and select Manage.

Select Verify, and EGS will scan your files and repair them if any anomalies are found.

Use a VPN

Not the most ideal fix, but if you are having trouble accessing the game, it is advised to use a VPN to play. If you are able to connect with the VPN switched on, then the problem lies with your internet, and in such cases, it is recommended to contact your ISP.

On the other hand, if the problem still lies, it is highly probable that the game servers are offline or aren't functioning as they should. If you don't have a VPN, you may use your mobile network to check if you are able to play the game or not.

If you are still having issues, it is advised to contact the Payday support team for further assistance. It might also be worth the time to check the official Payday 3 X (formerly Twitter) handle to remain updated with the latest news about the status of their servers.