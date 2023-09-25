Payday 3 stealth guide: How to complete No Rest for the Wicked mission

Payday 3 recently went live and has amassed a massive player base with the introduction of some immersive heist missions. The game features various new and classic mechanics alongside offering the choice to complete objectives through different playstyles. This opens up various avenues for the playerbase as everyone can complete the game at their own pace and strategy.

Payday 3 is built on a high-performance engine that has helped the developers ingrain better graphics and smoother animations than its prequel. The hype surrounding this new heist-shooter title peaked with every beta phase and boosted the size of the community during its official release.

This article will highlight the best way to complete Payday 3’s No Rest for the Wicked mission in stealth.

How to complete the No Rest for the Wicked Payday 3 heist in stealth

Stealth is one of the highest skill-ceiling playstyles, as it requires both precision and patience. Payday 3 provides high-risk, high-reward missions that can be completed by creating chaos or quietly without leaving a single trace.

Turning off the circuit breaker

Here is how you can make the most of this heist without placing yourself in immediate danger or crossfire:

Enter the bank, and you should see a locked grill door on the left side of the reception area.

You will have to lockpick the door present on the right of the grill door and turn off the circuit breaker for the lock. Make sure you are not spotted during the entire process.

Power room and camera room

Disabling the security systems makes it easier for the squad to move around without alarming guards, employees, or civilians. Here's how to do so:

Find the power room. The game will assist you in locating it. It is generally present on the second floor or, in some cases, the roof.

Make sure not to alert any guards. You might notice some carrying a blue or a red keycard. Pick those up along the way, as they will help you later in the heist.

Go upstairs and check the layout of the hallway. Take note of the guards and cameras present in the region. This will help you go inside unnoticed by timing your movement correctly.

You will find that the camera room requires you to use the blue keycard, while the power room needs the red one.

Enter the power room and hack into the computer present in front of you. You have to access the small screen on the side after the hack is complete and toggle the cable controller. It will show a specific symbol that needs to be used to open the locks.

You need to navigate to the camera room and take out the solo guard inside. Now, the cameras are no longer monitored. This is the part where you can put on your mask.

The vault and escape route

The preliminary preparations are complete, and you can now start making moves toward the jackpot of this Payday 3 heist by following the steps below:

The guard on the first floor also needs to be taken out as they might activate the alarms.

You can then choose to tie up the employees in the area to move around freely. Access the lock circuit and flip the switch with the symbol that was previously shown on the console.

Go outside and lockpick the exit route door for a quick escape and take out the guard patrolling the area.

Take the executive hostage to the vault to trigger the face recognition mechanism. The vault will ask for a code that you can get from the executive’s computer.

There are generally four codes with only one correct one. Check the panel on the vault to see which buttons were pressed more often to enter the correct code.

Go inside the vault and lockpick the final grill door. You will need to rush and disable the dye packs as quickly as possible.

Secure all the money you can and swiftly load it into the escape van waiting outside.

It is important to note that the difficulty of Payday 3's mission and the amount of money can vary depending on the mode chosen for each heist. Players can also search the executive’s room for documents and unlock the hidden safe for some additional cash.

This is a great starter mission to get the hang of the game and stack up capital for future missions.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates on Payday 3.