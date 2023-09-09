Payday 3 Year 1 roadmap revealed: 4 DLCs, Unreal Engine 5 update, new enemy, and more

With the gaming community slowly inching toward the highly-anticipated release date of Payday 3, this title's developers have recently revealed its entire Year 1 roadmap. This allows players to gauge how and when updates will arrive in the game and how Starbreeze Studios will work towards adding fresh new content to it. In the official announcement, the developers revealed multiple DLCs, seasonal events, playable characters, and more to be introduced over this title's first year.

More information on everything that's been announced can be found below.

What does the Payday 3 Year 1 roadmap look like?

According to the official announcement, the Year 1 roadmap will include:

Year 1 - The Bad Apple

DLC 01 - Syntax Error (Winter 2023)

- Syntax Error (Winter 2023) DLC 02 - Boys in Blue (Spring 2024)

- Boys in Blue (Spring 2024) DLC 03 - The Land of the Free (Summer 2024)

- The Land of the Free (Summer 2024) DLC 04 - Fear and Greed (Fall 2024)

- Fear and Greed (Fall 2024) Additional Content - Seasonal events, playable characters, skill lines, new enemy, weapons, Unreal Engine 5 update, cosmetics, new features, quality of life, and much more

This announcement also cautioned readers that the names and dates of the mentioned updates might be subject to changes as required. The developers will surely provide concrete information regarding these DLCs and their content, as one nears their release dates.

Expand Tweet

Developed by Starbreeze Studios and published by Deep Silver, Payday 3 is set to be released on September 21, 2023. It will be available on the Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Players who pre-ordered the Silver and Gold bundles will get to dive into the title with early access from September 18.

The game's technical open beta is now online. Having started on September 8, it will run until September 11.

The title is described as follows on its official Steam listing:

"Payday 3 is the much anticipated sequel to one of the most popular co-op shooters ever. Since its release, Payday-players have been reveling in the thrill of a perfectly planned and executed heist. That’s what makes Payday a high-octane, co-op FPS experience without equal."

For those wondering, the system requirements of Payday 3 on PC are as follows:

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-9400F

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1650 (4 GB)

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 (8GB)

Network: Broadband Internet connection

As we wait for the full release of the game, readers can check out our opinions regarding Payday 3 beta.