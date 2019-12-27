×
Peacekeeper 2019 Scrims Day 1 results and overall standings; Team Soul at #6

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
Published Dec 27, 2019
Dec 27, 2019 IST

Peacekeeper Elite Championship.
Peacekeeper Elite Championship.

The first day of Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 Scrims is finally over, and X Quest has taken the lead. A total of four rounds were played on day one, and the #1 team achieved 82 points followed by 45 Kills. Apart from this, DK Gaming and 4 Angry Men secured #2 and #3 spot respectively on the leaderboard.

Also Read: How to watch Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019

Team Soul, who was representing India in the tournament, was placed at #6 position after the end of PEC 2019 Scrims day 1. Mortal, the in-game leader of the Team Soul, took eight kills throughout the day and got ranked in the top 10 fraggers list.

Here are the Day 1 results of Peacekeeper Elite Championship Scrims 2019.


PEC 2019 Scrims Overall Standings

#1 X Quest F: 82 Points

#2 DK Gaming: 69 Points

#3 4Angry Men: 58 Points

#4 MEGA Conquerer: 47 Points

#5 Tempo Storm: 38 Points

#6 Team Soul: 37 Points

#7 Team Queso: 31 Points

#8 SynerGE: 24 Points

#9 FFQ: 24 Points

#10 Yodoo Gank: 23 Points

#11 Team Unique: 21 Points

#12 Orange Esports: 15 Points

#13 Cloud9: 9 Points

#14 Omen Elite: 5 Points

#15 Fnatic: 3 Points

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 is a two-day event happening in China. The grand finals of the tournament will commence on the 28th of December, and a total of 4 matches will be played each day.


Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019.
Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019.
Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019
