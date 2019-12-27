Peacekeeper 2019 Scrims Day 1 results and overall standings; Team Soul at #6

Peacekeeper Elite Championship.

The first day of Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 Scrims is finally over, and X Quest has taken the lead. A total of four rounds were played on day one, and the #1 team achieved 82 points followed by 45 Kills. Apart from this, DK Gaming and 4 Angry Men secured #2 and #3 spot respectively on the leaderboard.

Team Soul, who was representing India in the tournament, was placed at #6 position after the end of PEC 2019 Scrims day 1. Mortal, the in-game leader of the Team Soul, took eight kills throughout the day and got ranked in the top 10 fraggers list.

Here are the Day 1 results of Peacekeeper Elite Championship Scrims 2019.

[2019 PEL] One more day to go!. Check out our 2019 PEL champion - 4AM and ready to shout out for your teams for PEC 2019!

PEC 2019 Live stream:

Day 1: https://t.co/SvLlFdglXL

Day 2: https://t.co/KutnDO0Dgr#PEL #VSPN #4AM pic.twitter.com/6SW2pkwQvR — VSPN (@VSPN_esports) December 27, 2019

PEC 2019 Scrims Overall Standings

#1 X Quest F: 82 Points

#2 DK Gaming: 69 Points

#3 4Angry Men: 58 Points

#4 MEGA Conquerer: 47 Points

#5 Tempo Storm: 38 Points

#6 Team Soul: 37 Points

#7 Team Queso: 31 Points

#8 SynerGE: 24 Points

#9 FFQ: 24 Points

#10 Yodoo Gank: 23 Points

#11 Team Unique: 21 Points

#12 Orange Esports: 15 Points

#13 Cloud9: 9 Points

#14 Omen Elite: 5 Points

#15 Fnatic: 3 Points

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 is a two-day event happening in China. The grand finals of the tournament will commence on the 28th of December, and a total of 4 matches will be played each day.

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019.