Peacekeeper 2019 Scrims Day 1 results and overall standings; Team Soul at #6
Dec 27, 2019 IST
The first day of Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 Scrims is finally over, and X Quest has taken the lead. A total of four rounds were played on day one, and the #1 team achieved 82 points followed by 45 Kills. Apart from this, DK Gaming and 4 Angry Men secured #2 and #3 spot respectively on the leaderboard.
Also Read: How to watch Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019
Team Soul, who was representing India in the tournament, was placed at #6 position after the end of PEC 2019 Scrims day 1. Mortal, the in-game leader of the Team Soul, took eight kills throughout the day and got ranked in the top 10 fraggers list.
Here are the Day 1 results of Peacekeeper Elite Championship Scrims 2019.
PEC 2019 Scrims Overall Standings
#1 X Quest F: 82 Points
#2 DK Gaming: 69 Points
#3 4Angry Men: 58 Points
#4 MEGA Conquerer: 47 Points
#5 Tempo Storm: 38 Points
#6 Team Soul: 37 Points
#7 Team Queso: 31 Points
#8 SynerGE: 24 Points
#9 FFQ: 24 Points
#10 Yodoo Gank: 23 Points
#11 Team Unique: 21 Points
#12 Orange Esports: 15 Points
#13 Cloud9: 9 Points
#14 Omen Elite: 5 Points
#15 Fnatic: 3 Points
Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 is a two-day event happening in China. The grand finals of the tournament will commence on the 28th of December, and a total of 4 matches will be played each day.