PEC 2019: How to watch Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019

After a hit showdown at PUBG Mobile All Stars India 2019, now it's time for Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 happening in China. It's the first-ever global tournament organized for 'Game for Peace' which is set to commence on the 28th of December. The competition will go on for two days, and a total of four matches will be played each day.

How to watch Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019?

Viewers who want to witness the tournament action live can reach the spot, Qujiang International Convention and Exhibition Centre, China, and cheer for your favorite invited team. Those who are unable to arrive on the location can catch the live broadcast by following some simple steps listed below:

Open Youtube app in or visit YouTube.com in the browser.

Now search for PUBG Mobile Esports in the search bar.

Look for the PEC 2019 scheduled stream.

Click here for live stream redirect.

Team SouL, Fnatic, SynerGE will represent India in PEC 2019. However, the rosters of Indian teams are yet to be announced by officials. 15 teams around the world will battle in the tourney for the title and total prize pool of ¥3,000,000