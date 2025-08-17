The Magic Bean in PEAK is one of those things that seems so weird yet brilliant at the same time. It looks harmless, as it's just a small pink seedling with a little green sprout; however, once you put it down, things get crazy! In seconds, the bean becomes a jutting, tall beanstalk that spurts upward like something out of Jack the Giant Slayer.

For climbers struggling with impossible walls and blocked paths, this bean can be a real lifesaver. With that, here is how to get and use the Magic Bean in PEAK.

How to get the Magic Bean in PEAK

What a Magic Bean looks like in PEAK (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

Finding a Magic Bean isn’t easy. The maps are procedurally generated, which means there’s no fixed location where the bean will always appear. That said, there are a couple of reliable ways to increase your chances:

Exploring the Shore and Alpine biomes : These areas are the most likely spots to stumble across the bean while looting. Keep your eyes peeled for a small red seed among other resources.

: These areas are the most likely spots to stumble across the bean while looting. Keep your eyes peeled for a small red seed among other resources. Solo rewards at Ancient Statues: If you’re playing alone and manage to finish a biome, the statue at the end (usually meant to revive fallen teammates) can sometimes reward you with a mystical item. The Magic Bean is on that list, though it’s rare enough that you may go several runs without seeing it.

How to use the Magic Bean in PEAK

Once you’ve got a Magic Bean, the fun begins. Planting it in the ground by pressing E makes a massive beanstalk sprout straight up into the sky after a few seconds. Just the part from the movie Jack the Giant Slayer, as mentioned above. It works almost like a natural climbing pole, letting you scale sheer cliffs or reach ledges that ropes and pitons can’t touch.

But there’s more to it than just planting:

Flick it instead of dropping it : Tossing the bean onto a wall or surface makes it grow outward, creating bridges, platforms, or even makeshift ladders. You can compare it to a shell fungus since it can stick out and give you a flat spot to stand on.

: Tossing the bean onto a wall or surface makes it grow outward, creating bridges, platforms, or even makeshift ladders. You can compare it to a shell fungus since it can stick out and give you a flat spot to stand on. Plan for safe landings: Climbing high on the stalk is thrilling, but falling from the top will hurt. Always scope out a safe jump spot before heading up.

A few things to keep in mind

Use it smartly: The Magic Bean in PEAK is one of those items that feels both strange and brilliant. Save it for sections where you’re truly stuck.

The Magic Bean in PEAK is one of those items that feels both strange and brilliant. Save it for sections where you’re truly stuck. Falling hurts: If you climb too high on the beanstalk and slip, you’ll take damage when you hit the ground. Always plan your jump or drop-off point.

If you climb too high on the beanstalk and slip, you’ll take damage when you hit the ground. Always plan your jump or drop-off point. Automatic activation: If you’re carrying a Magic Bean in your regular inventory and get knocked unconscious, it will automatically sprout on your body when you hit the ground. This can help teammates find you or even create a path to where you fell.

That covers our guide on obtaining and using the Magic Bean in PEAK, along with some useful tips. For more guides on the game, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

