What does the Cursed Skull do in PEAK?

The Cursed Skull in PEAK is one of those items that instantly catches your eye, but it’s not the kind of thing you can just throw in your bag and forget about. Scouts climbing the island already juggle resources, gear, and survival items, but the Skull flips the whole risk-versus-reward idea on its head.

It’s powerful, but it carries the highest possible price. Read on to learn more about it.

How the Cursed Skull works in PEAK

Locating the Cursed Skull

The Cursed Skull is a legendary item, and there’s no guaranteed drop spot. There is a high chance you'll find it among the scattered luggage from the crash site. Specifically, it hides in Ancient Luggage, which looks chained shut. To open it, you must move in close and press E.

What happens when you use it?

The Cursed Skull functions as a trade-off. Using it near your teammates will provide them with a significant stamina boost while also removing any negative effects that hold them back. But here’s the catch: the moment you use it, you die.

It’s one of those “hero move” items that only make sense in co-op runs. Your team benefits, but you pay the ultimate price. If you try this while playing solo, the item is worthless.

The Skull exists with team play in mind. In earlier versions of PEAK, it even revived the whole squad when someone sacrificed themselves, but now it’s toned down to just stamina and cures. Still, in a tense climb where your squad is gassed and running low, the trade can flip the outcome of a run.

Just remember, you must be close to your teammates for it to work. If you’re off by yourself, activating the Skull won’t help anyone.

How to come back after using it

The good news is that death from the Skull isn’t permanent, and your squad has ways to bring you back. Here are a few primary revival methods in the game:

Effigy : The simplest tool for revival, though very limited. You can only use it once, and finding another Effigy isn’t easy.

: The simplest tool for revival, though very limited. You can only use it once, and finding another Effigy isn’t easy. Altars at Campfires: Scattered around the island, these let your squad bring you back when the team stops to rest.

Scattered around the island, these let your squad bring you back when the team stops to rest. Temples at the region peaks: At the top of each area, you’ll find Temples that work like Altars, acting as another chance to revive fallen players.

All of these make the Cursed Skull more viable, since a smart team can plan around one player sacrificing themselves at the right moment.

