PEC 2019, Day 1 Results and Highlights: 4AM sit on top, Indian Team SynerGE #8 in the table

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

PEC 2019 Day 1 Overall Standings

The Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 has finally finished its first four matches of Day 1 and after the end of day 4AM is on the top of the leaderboard. All the matches were very intense and fans witnessed some truly breathtaking moments in the tournament. After each round, a lot of ups and downs were observed in the terms of points and it's hard to proclaim till the last zone which team will grab the chicken dinner.

Also Read: How to watch Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019

4AM, who hold the #1 position on the points table, earned a total of 84 points after four matches. Whereas, the #2 and #3 was secured by XQF and DKG team respectively. Synerge who was representing India in the competition falls at #8 spot.

Here are the highlights from Day 1 of the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019.

Match 1 (Erangel TPP)

Winner of the game: XQF- 13 Kills

The first match of the tourney was played on Erangel map and the plane went from Gatka to Military Base. XQF Paraboy was the top Fragger of the round and took the highest number of kills in the first match. After half time, Fnatic faced a difficult situation as the team got sandwiched between XQF and SynerGE. Synergy showing aggression, eliminated three members of fanatic. In the final zone, XQF was in a strong position and had three members alive, which further eliminated single alive enemy and conquered the #1 rank.

Points Table after Match 1:

#1 XQF: 29 Points

#2 Yodoo Gank: 16 Points

#3 Tempo Storm: 16 Points

Match 2 (Erangel TPP)

Winner of the game: 4AM- 23 Kills

The plane took its flight path from Georgopool to Mylta Power and the first play zone forced the majority of teams to do a hard shift. Team Soul fans got some early action in the game as Soul Aman knocked out Omen Elite’s ZooTay and instantly confirmed his kill on the spot. While flanking on the FFQ, XQF made a mistake and lost all their four teammates in the battle. In the end, 4AM wiped out a whole squad of Cloud 9 and achieved the victory.

Advertisement

Points Table after Match 2:

#1 4AM: 45 Points

#2 XQF: 43 Points

#3 Tempo Storm: 29 Points

Match 3 (Miramar TPP)

Winner of the game: Cloud9- 7 Kills

In the match 3, Fnatic again took an early exit from the game and suffered a lot of points. While engaging with Zootay clan, Fnatic lost their three members. Predicting the upcoming zone, Cloud9 made an early shift and took a couple of kills at the edge of the zone. In the final zone, Cloud9 used the grenades perfectly and tried to vanish some of alive players. By vanishing DKG clan in the end, Cloud9 secured their first chicken dinner.

Points Table after Match 3:

#1 4AM: 53 Points

#2 XQF: 53 Points

#3 Cloud9: 52 Points

Match 4 (Miramar TPP)

Winner of the game: DKG- 9 Kills

The plane flight path stretched from El Pozo to El Hazar and most of the teams decided to stay near the center of the map. Soul Regaltos missed a couple of shots while battling with TQ clan that costed him an early exit from the game. During rotation in the zone, 4AM punished a player of Cloud9 and confirmed their kill. The final battle was between DKG and Cloud9. DKG later blows up the vehicle of Cloud9 and added two kills in their pocket. Later they also killed the last player and grabs the victory.

Points Table after Match 4:

#1 4AM: 84 Points

#2 XQF: 76 Points

#3 DKG: 67 Points

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 is a two-day event happening in China. The grand finals of the tournament will commence on the 28th of December, and a total of 4 matches will be played each day.