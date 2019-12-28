PEC 2019: Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 Day 2 schedule announced

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 the first-ever tournament of Game for Peace is happening at Qujiang International Convention, China. 15 teams around the world will be battling for a total prize pool of ¥3,000,000.

The first day of Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 is finally over and the invited teams are now preparing for the final day. After the end of Day 1, 4AM clinched the #1 rank on the points table with a total of 84 points followed with 54 kills. SynerGE who was representing India in the tourney got the #8 rank after a total of four matches.

Live with Day 1 of the Peacekeeper Elite Championship!

An international tournament with the highest level & largest scale of Peacekeeper Elite League , 15 teams from 11 regions throughout the world will compete for the most honorable prize.

Here's the Day 2 schedule of the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019.

Day 2 Schedule of PEC 2019 Championship

Broadcast Timing: 1:30 PM IST

1:30 PM IST Venue: Qujiang International Convention and Exhibition Centre, China

Qujiang International Convention and Exhibition Centre, China Date: 29 Dec(Sunday)

29 Dec(Sunday) Broadcast Channel: PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

List of Maps

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Erangel

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Miramar

A total of four matches will be played on the Day 2 in third person perspective mode. The overall standings after the last match of the second day will decide the winner of the tournament.

Peacekeeper Elite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, also known as the Game for Peace, that was released as a friendlier alternative after the PUBG Mobile game received a ban in China.