Pedri vs Vitinha: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 11, 2025 19:09 GMT
Pedri vs Vitinha (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has revealed the overall ratings of some of the best players in EA FC 26, with both Pedri and Vitinha receiving significant boosts. These playmaking maestros had exceptional campaigns for their respective clubs last season, leading them to glory across multiple competitions and earning well-deserved upgrades in the upcoming title.

While PSG dominated their competition in every competition they participated in, winning the domestic treble and the UEFA Champions League, FC Barcelona also had a resurgent season by winning the domestic double in Spain. Vitinha was exceptional for the French champions, while Pedri was extremely influential for the Spanish giants. Their abilities are now accurately reflected in their EA FC 26 ratings.

Pedri vs Vitinha: Who is better in EA FC 26?

Pedri had an overall rating of 86 in FC 25, while Vitinha had an overall rating of 85. They had already established themselves superstars in European football, but their performances last season elevated them to even greater heights. They both have an overall rating of 89 in EA FC 26, and their similar approach to the game will draw comparisons on the virtual pitch as well.

Both these athletes are creative midfielders who contribute in both offense and defense, orchestrating the play with their exceptional passing abilities. While they are not the strongest when it comes to their physical approach, their technical skills make them elite-tier in real life and under the FC IQ system.

This is the comparison of their stats in EA FC 26:

ComparisonPedriVitinha
Overall rating8989
Pace7772
Shooting7380
Passing8586
Dribbling9190
Defending7875
Physicality7770
Both Pedri and Vitinha have some similarities but also some key differences that will set them apart on the virtual pitch. While the Spaniard is faster and has better pace, defending and physicality, the Portuguese maestro is better in offensive scenarios due to his increased shooting and passing stats.

He also has the Technical+ PlayStyle, which will boost his dribbling abilities even further. While the FC Barcelona midfielder possesses the First Touch+ PlayStyle, which is also a useful trait, it is not as overpowered as the dribbling boost offered by the Technical+ PlayStyle.

It is hard to determine the better player out of these two playmakers, as they both excel in different areas. While they would prove to be an excellent midfield partnership, if you are forced to choose just one out of the two, the Portuguese superstar from PSG could prove to be the more versatile and well-rounded option due to his shooting abilities.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
bell-icon Manage notifications