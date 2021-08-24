“Pentakill” is set to return as Riot announces League of Legends’ annual music album

After a long time, Pentakill is set to make a return to League of Legends as part of Riot’s annual music album.

Riot releases a music album almost every year after the massive success of their virtual groups. There are currently three different groups which have enraptured the world: KDA, True Damage and Pentakill.

In 2019, True Damage came up with Giants and in 2020, it was KDA who released MORE and several other tunes. Both songs have been exceptionally popular.

However, League of Legends fans have been asking for a Pentakill album for a long time.

Pentakill to return and bring the metal culture back to League of Legends

This is going to be the third time League of Legends' virtual band Pentakill is set to release a music album. Previously it was in 2014 and 2017, and since then Riot has put the group on hiatus in order to promote KDA and True Damage.

Each of the groups have a unique music style and this is what makes them so lifelike. KDA represents pop culture in Korea while True Damage represents American hip-hop culture.

Pentakill on the other hand represents metal culture and is extremely popular amongst the fans. The previous Pentakill song made it to the top 40 on Billboard and reached no 1 on the iTunes metal charts.

Usually, each of these groups have a set of champions from League of Legends who play as band members in an alternate universe.

It seems that Viego could possibly be a new addition to Pentakill as the reveal poster has the crown of the Ruined King on it. It will probably go well with the theme of Ruination as well.

The rest of the members of Pentakill are Yorick, Sona, Karthus, Olaf and Mordekaiser who will probably return as well. However, it does not end here as with every music album, Riot also releases a set of skins within League of Legends.

Even though Riot has not made any official announcement, it is only natural to assume as all the previous albums featured special skins along with them. Pentakill’s latest album called “Lost Chapter” is set to drop on 9 September 2021.

