Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass announced: Release date, pricing, and more explored

Atlus has announced the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass, which is set to add more content to the already massive base game experience. Showcased during the Xbox Partner Preview on March 6, 2024, the DLC will be divided into three phases and will be released throughout this year. From cosmetics to an entirely new epilogue chapter, you can experience more of Iwatodai City with its launch.

Note: This article has minor spoilers for the plot of Persona 3 Reload and The Answer DLC for FES. Proceed with caution.

Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass release date and contents

The upcoming set of DLCs for Persona 3 Reload will be bundled under the Expansion Pass and will be released throughout 2024. The first part of the DLCs will be available for you to purchase on March 12, 2024.

The following will be included in the first part of the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass:

Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set

Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set

The second batch of the DLCs is set to be released in May 2024 and will bring another set of OSTs and new cosmetics:

Velvet Costume and BGM set

The bread and butter of the Persona 3 Reload Expansion pass will see the light of day in September 2024, bringing a new chapter to the game:

Episode Aigis - The Answer

Episode Aigis will finally bring the epilogue chapter from the FES release of Persona 3, where Aigis will take the lead as the protagonist.

Pricing of Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass

The Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass will soon be available on all storefronts, and it will cost $34.99. Much like Persona 3 Reload, the upcoming set of DLCs will be free for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

What is Episode Aigis?

Episode Aigis, better known as The Answer, is the epilogue chapter of the game, providing a conclusion for the story of Persona 3. This extra chapter was first introduced with the FES release of the game and provided for an additional 20-22 hours of playtime.

Set on March 31, a few weeks after the main story's ending, The Answer will allow you to play as the S.E.ES. android Aigis as she journeys to learn about what happened to the Persona 3 protagonist (Makoto Yuki). Episode Aigis will also introduce a new character, Metis, to the roster of playable units.

