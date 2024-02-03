Persona 3 Reload DLC leak hints at an epilogue chapter coming to the game

A new Persona 3 Reload DLC leak has surfaced, suggesting that Atlus is planning to bring post-game content alongside other things to the game. Players have yet to beat the game as it only launched yesterday, on February 2, 2024, and the news of new content has already excited many players.

Additional chapters are not uncommon for the franchise, as they were included in the Royal and FES re-releases of Persona 5 and Persona 3.

If you're interested in what content is coming to the game, here's more information about the Persona 3 Reload DLC.

Note: This article contains a few spoilers regarding Persona 3 FES, which is related to the upcoming DLC.

Persona 3 Reload DLC leak suggests that content from FES might be added to the game

According to the Twitter account @ruinedstego, Atlus plans to release a bunch of DLCs under the collection of P3R Expansion Pass. The following items have reportedly been included in this package as of now:

Exploration Item Set

P4G EX BGM Set

P5R EX BGM Set

Velvet Room Costume Set

Velvet Room BGM Set

Episode Aigis / The Answer

Episode Aigis BGM Set

As one can understand by looking at these items, most are cosmetic DLCs and soundtracks. The P4G BGM set is also there, which was only an exclusive reward for people who pre-ordered Persona 3 Reload. But the elephant in the room is the Episode Aigis/ The Answer item, which is listed in this Persona 3 Reload DLC leak.

While those new to the franchise might think this is an additional quest, long-time fans will recognize this is the epilogue chapter for FES, in which Aigis is the protagonist. The Answer is set a few weeks after the original game's conclusion, and players must again fight shadows and return to the enigmatic Velvet Room to find the truth behind Persona 3's ending.

Some hope to receive the playable Female Protagonist (Kotone Shiomi) campaign from the game's Portable release. If you're one of them, you'll be disappointed that there were no relevant details in this Persona 3 Reload DLC leak.

