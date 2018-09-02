PES 2019 Ratings: 10 Best Defenders in PES 2019

Image Courtesy: PES 2019 / Konami Digital Entertainment

PES 2019 hit the stores on 28 August 2018 for PC, Xbox One and PS4, and Konami has announced that this year's iteration would introduce a host of changes to the game, which are all set to improve the overall gameplay experience. Furthermore, the game also features a host of new licenses, bringing the game one step closer to a realistic football experience.

Every team needs a strong back line as nine times out of ten, having top-rated defenders turn the tides in your favour and ultimately, win you crucial matches. People blocking shots and covering wide areas in short durations are extremely useful when playing against strong opponents, and in this article, let us look closer at the ten best defenders in Pro Evolution Soccer 2019.

Note: All stats are taken from PESMASTER.

#10 Thiago Silva - 87 Overall

Thiago Silva is excellent during corners

Thiago Silva's overall dropped from 88 to 87 in PES 2019. The 34-year-old Brazilian centre-back currently plies his trade for Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1 and is an integral part of the French side. In PES 2019, Silva has excellent stats for heading and jumping, making him very effective during corners.

The Brazilian's passing skills are rated over 80, making him ideal for launching long balls into the opponent's box. Additionally, the player boasts interceptions, man marking and captaincy skills.

Team: PSG

Defensive Prowess - 91

Ball Winning - 89

#9 Samuel Umtiti - 87 Overall

Samuel Umtiti's overall is increased by 3 points

Samuel Umtiti had a very good FIFA World Cup for France and received a rating boost in PES 2019, raising his overall from 84 to 87. The 25-year-old French defender has huge potential and is a great buy while playing the Master League. Like Thiago Silva, Umtiti also boasts good stats for heading and jumping, which ensure that he always stands tall during corners. Man marking and interceptions are his player skills in PES 2019.

Team: FC Barcelona

Defensive Prowess - 87

Ball Winning - 90

