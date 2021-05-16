Pet Rumble mode in Free Fire: Rules and gameplay details explained

Garena Free Fire constantly updates its content to keep players engaged and entertained. Along with recent updates and features, the developer also adds new game modes.

The Pet Rumble mode is nothing like a traditional classic match, but rather a custom room mode available in the "Custom" tab. Players can only enjoy this game mode with their friends.

However, several people are still unaware of this and are still figuring out the rules and procedures to play this game mode.

This article discusses every rule and description of Free Fire's new Pet Rumble custom game mode in detail.

What are the rules and gameplay style of the Pet Rumble mode in Free Fire?

The central theme of the gameplay style of this mode is social deduction. This gameplay style is better known as a murder-mystery-party gameplay style.

Rules of gameplay

Currently, there is only one map available in this mode, known as "Crisis Lab." Players can select this map from the Custom room options to start the game. Here are the set of rules for the Pet Rumble mode:

There will be scientists and prankster/s on the map. Players can customize the number of scientists and prankster/s according to their preference.

Both scientists, as well as pranksters, can win the match.

Only the prankster/s can kill the scientists.

After seeing a dead body, scientists can report the dead body by calling a meeting.

If prankster/s kills all the scientists anonymously without getting caught in the discussion rounds, they win the game.

If scientists catch the prankster/s or complete all their tasks without getting killed, the scientists win the game.

Round table discussion in Pet Rumble mode

Other in-game options

The prankster/s will have a kill cooldown which will restrict them from executing kills rapidly. Players can tweak this CD time in the game options. There is also a task cooldown timer and task duration timer that the players can tweak to spice up the gameplay style while playing with their friends.

Players can tweak game options here

The minimum number of players required to play this mode is four, where one of them can be the prankster.

