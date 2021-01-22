PewDiePie announces return to streaming, teases "big reveal"

After taking a short break from streaming, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg has announced his plans.

PewDiePie posted an Instagram story with news for fans who had been waiting to hear about his return to regular streaming. In the story, donning a Minecraft filter on his head, he said:

"Gamers, the long-awaited return will happen on the 23rd of this month. Big reveal. Be there!"

That means PewDiePie will be returning on Saturday from his vacation. The "big reveal" is still a mystery. There are no substantial clues about what it could be.

It is plausible that PewDiePie could be organizing a Minecraft event on stream, assuming the sticker was a hint. Minecraft would make sense considering it was the last game the popular YouTuber played before taking a break.

PewDiePie takes time off of stream for much-needed rest

PewDiePie's last stream was titled "playing until Marzia tells me to stop." The stream turned out to be quite literal because the Swede played the game till his spouse, Marzia Kjellberg, called out to him.

PewDiePie was eager to end the stream and seemed incredibly relieved. During the broadcast, the 31-year-old appeared tired and burned out.

Once he ended the stream, PewDiePie updated fans about taking time off:

"So I'll be offline for a week, two weeks, three weeks, I don't know. But we're going to finish the meatball, all in due time. I know it's kind of a ball-buster to end it here, but I don't really take breaks, and I feel like I just need it."

He described the intent of his vacation as a way to relax and spend time offline. In general, PewDiePie is consistent in delivering new content to fans. Burnout is a common issue with streamers, and PewDiePie's situation is no different. But it looks like the streamer is ready to get back into action.