“Why does anyone still like this dude?”: Pewdiepie making fun of a deaf woman leaves the internet divided

Felix "Pewdiepie" has found himself at the center of another controversy due to his most recent reaction video. On July 26, he posted a video titled "My Dog Cringes at TikToks.." for his audience of over 111 million subscribers.

In one of the TikToks, a deaf woman with long nails is seen verbally telling a story accompanied by her signing in ASL. The popular YouTuber paused the clip a few seconds in, claiming he couldn't watch the rest. He then appeared to use his dog to mock the woman's signing as well as her voice.

The clip sparked outrage on social media, with many calling to "cancel" the YouTuber for being ableist towards the woman. He has since edited out the clip from the YouTube video and issued an explanation of his side of events, claiming he was only mocking her nails and was unaware she was deaf.

𝑰𝒄𝒆𝒅 @Iced_Exponet Not Pewdiepie making fun of a deaf woman??? Not Pewdiepie making fun of a deaf woman??? https://t.co/sugizTcosx

Pewdiepie divides the internet by mocking deaf woman

The most popular YouTuber on the platform posted a new reaction video called "My Dog Cringes at TikToks..," featuring him watching popular TikTok videos with his pet pug Maya. A TikTok he came across was posted by a woman by the name of Scarlet May. May is deaf and tends to accompany her speech with her signing in American Sign Language.

She was telling a story about her experience at the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant. Pewdiepie only watched the first few moments of the TikTok before stating that he couldn't bear with her hand gestures and long nails:

"No, I'm not listening to this."

He went on to state that Scarlet's nails were crazy and compared them to his dog's. The YouTuber picked up his dog and started waving her front paws around to mock the TikTok creator, also putting on a voice that could be interpreted as him mocking her speech.

The video has stirred up quite a bit of controversy on social media, with many calling out the YouTuber for ableism as well as asking for him to be "canceled."

мoхιe ❀ @femininetop @Iced_Exponet dude my main concern is who tf is watching him still, or ever… i have HAPPILY never watched a video of his, ever lol @Iced_Exponet dude my main concern is who tf is watching him still, or ever… i have HAPPILY never watched a video of his, ever lol

Red @redtodeadhead @Iced_Exponet Yeah no, theres no way to excuse this one. @Iced_Exponet Yeah no, theres no way to excuse this one.

Some brought up that Pewdiepie infamously called someone the N-word in an extremely negative context during a Player Unknown's Battlegrounds stream, showing that this isn't the first time he's exhibited problematic behavior.

Kane Fox 🦊 @KaneFoxxx @Iced_Exponet ur talking about the dude who called someone the n word on stream and ur shocked? @Iced_Exponet ur talking about the dude who called someone the n word on stream and ur shocked?

mrt⁷ in the box @minij00n @Iced_Exponet this man has made fun of every demographic that exist and has said every slur possible idk why people are suprised @Iced_Exponet this man has made fun of every demographic that exist and has said every slur possible idk why people are suprised 😭😭😭

Fayze @Fayze_1 @TheActMan_YT Man said the n word (hard r) back in 2017. Y'all defended him saying isn't 9/11 more important. At this point PewDiePie could commit a mass shooting and y'all would still defend him. @TheActMan_YT Man said the n word (hard r) back in 2017. Y'all defended him saying isn't 9/11 more important. At this point PewDiePie could commit a mass shooting and y'all would still defend him.

Pewdiepie, while not issuing a direct apology, did edit that portion of the video out as well as leave a comment on the video explaining his side of the story. He claimed of not knowing that she was deaf, didn't pick up on the sign language and said that he was mocking her long nails.

He also said the voice he did in the clip was a running joke with his dog rather than him making fun of Scarlet's voice.

Pug Waffles 🌸 @wafflepug @Iced_Exponet He responded. Instead of cancelling people without context try watching his content and you'll find he is a very wholesome creator. @Iced_Exponet He responded. Instead of cancelling people without context try watching his content and you'll find he is a very wholesome creator. https://t.co/c98yHziu1Z

While many called for his cancelation, others defended Pewdiepie, including fellow YouTuber The Act Man.

The Act Man @TheActMan_YT Pewdiepie is under fire for making fun of a girls nails and literally nothing else? Twitter really be setting the bar low for cancelation these days lmao Pewdiepie is under fire for making fun of a girls nails and literally nothing else? Twitter really be setting the bar low for cancelation these days lmao

The Act Man @TheActMan_YT



Perfectly sums up the mentality of these vultures lmao these people reaching farther than Piccolo Fayze @Fayze_1 @TheActMan_YT Man said the n word (hard r) back in 2017. Y'all defended him saying isn't 9/11 more important. At this point PewDiePie could commit a mass shooting and y'all would still defend him. @TheActMan_YT Man said the n word (hard r) back in 2017. Y'all defended him saying isn't 9/11 more important. At this point PewDiePie could commit a mass shooting and y'all would still defend him. "Pewdiepie could commit a mass shooting and y'all would still defend him."Perfectly sums up the mentality of these vultures lmao these people reaching farther than Piccolo twitter.com/Fayze_1/status… "Pewdiepie could commit a mass shooting and y'all would still defend him."Perfectly sums up the mentality of these vultures lmao these people reaching farther than Piccolo twitter.com/Fayze_1/status… https://t.co/l37PODa4JS

Despite Pewdiepie's explanation, it seems like many had already made up their minds. With that being said, it may not be possible to truly cancel him, considering his large fanbase and survival from past controversies.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far