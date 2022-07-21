Why PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye are being called out for mocking Amber Heard’s expressions in Johnny Depp case

YouTube veterans Felix "PewDiePie" and Sean "Jacksepticeye" are in the eye of the storm of late due to mocking Amber Heard for her expression during her trial in the Johnny Depp lawsuit case that concluded early last month.

Both the content creators have been caught deprecating the American actress who lost the case. Some Twitter users have clipped and shared a 2-minute video compilation of the duo's comments regarding the 36-year-old actres.

Conducive Coder @mehtabackupacc this is the most cringiest thing I've ever witness in my life, @Jacksepticeye this is the most cringiest thing I've ever witness in my life, @Jacksepticeye https://t.co/IPWQMJfb55

Twitter critical over PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye's conduct

With Amber Heard becoming somewhat of a "meme material" for the internet, some fans have taken it a step too far. Twitter users believe that social media personalities such as Felix and Sean weild a lot of power over the masses and their actions often swerve the thought process of their large viewer base.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user named @mehtabackupacc shared a video compilation of the duo lambasting the Actress to the point that many users feel that it is online harassment and downright toxic. In the video, the Irish YouTuber is seen mockingly imitating Amber Heard. He sarcastically rubs his eyes before saying:

"My dog stepped on a bee, we took him to a vet...I actually managed to squeeze out a tear, you see that's how it's done, that's how you actually cry, you believe in the things you're saying..."

The video also recorded PewDiePie derisively describing the actress. He said:

"I just hate this b***ch so much that it's worth memeing..."

He further added:

"Amber Heard, also known as Amber T**d....what the f**k is she doing with her face? This is an actress? She just shows you she's like the worst actress of all time."

Apart from PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye, other content creators such as Pokimane and Cody Ko have also been facing the heat for their actions.

Fan points out that even Pokimane and Cody Ko had joined the bandwagon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans critical over the streamers' conduct

Fans have criticized the duo's actions over the past few days for their reckless words and descriptions. Many fans believe that the duo have been bullying Amber despite the fact that she lost and the trial ended a long while ago. Here are some of the tweets that were made regarding the fiasco:

Kamilla @k4mil1aa 🧵 THREAD. Since we’re all feminists again, can we revisit the Depp v Heard case? Here’s a thread of the most damning evidence against Johnny, most of which was suppressed or ignored by social media. This is a long one. (Major warning for graphic and disturbing content). 🧵 THREAD. Since we’re all feminists again, can we revisit the Depp v Heard case? Here’s a thread of the most damning evidence against Johnny, most of which was suppressed or ignored by social media. This is a long one. (Major warning for graphic and disturbing content). https://t.co/MvwEgYCl6m

Conducive Coder @mehtabackupacc

mobile.twitter.com/Jacksepticeye/… Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye In this household we respect strong, successful women.

The amount of harassment they have to go through online for just simply existing is crazy. In this household we respect strong, successful women. The amount of harassment they have to go through online for just simply existing is crazy. Lmfao. Lmfao.mobile.twitter.com/Jacksepticeye/…

Conducive Coder @mehtabackupacc the fact that @Jacksepticeye actually went through this thread and then instead of apologising for his action decided to remove himself form the conversation, lmfao what a coward! the fact that @Jacksepticeye actually went through this thread and then instead of apologising for his action decided to remove himself form the conversation, lmfao what a coward!

ret welsh @retwelsh @mehtabackupacc @Jacksepticeye imagine if these people spent 1% of this effort on, let’s say, epstein? weinstein? cosby? polanski? they’re foaming at the mouth to take down amber but radio silence on men who, even if she was lying, would still be much, much worse @mehtabackupacc @Jacksepticeye imagine if these people spent 1% of this effort on, let’s say, epstein? weinstein? cosby? polanski? they’re foaming at the mouth to take down amber but radio silence on men who, even if she was lying, would still be much, much worse

Since the trial, many news agencies such as Insider have covered how the actress faced an "organised campaign of harassment" during the trial.

