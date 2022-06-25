"The hatred of PewDiePie is so forced": Fans defend YouTuber after viral tweet clubs him with Ben Shapiro, Joe Rogan and more 

PewDiePie has received immense praise and support on social media after making an appearance on a meme slamming several YouTubers. The image which he appeared on read - “I ruined an entire generation of teenage boys starter pack."

Netizens took to Twitter stating that though the content creator has been a part of controversies in the past, he has grown tremendously in recent years.

The meme was uploaded by Twitter user @gwencystic. A few other content creators mentioned in the meme included Joe Rogan, Ben Shapiro, Leafy, TJ Kirk and Sargon of Akkad (whose real name is Carl Benjamin).

All of these content creators have been part of many controversies and have been called out for their questionable statements in the past.

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg began his career on YouTube by uploading game videos and reviews. A decade later, he started uploading vlog series, comedy and music videos. He went on to become one of the largest content creators on the platform, amassing over 111 million subscribers.

Earlier in his career, PewDiePie raised eyebrows for his unfiltered comments in videos. He joked about r*pe, joining a terrorist organization and has even called female gamers 'Twitch thots.' He has also used racial slurs in the past which has led to a lot of raised eyebrows from the YouTube community. However, the 32-year-old has expressed regret over his past actions.

Netizens support PewDiePie after the latter is slammed on Twitter

The meme went viral on social media and amassed more than 80k likes and nearly 7k retweets. Following this, ardent supporters of the content creator took to Twitter claiming that the YouTuber has changed.

A few tweets read:

Solid 🦋 @_Solid gwen 🏴‍☠️🏳️‍🌈 @gwencystic https://t.co/FCM524WaUS The hatred of PewDiePie is so forced. He's never done anything horrific besides saying a word and then apologizing immediately after. You can dislike his content but stop acting like he's a horrible person. twitter.com/gwencystic/sta… The hatred of PewDiePie is so forced. He's never done anything horrific besides saying a word and then apologizing immediately after. You can dislike his content but stop acting like he's a horrible person. twitter.com/gwencystic/sta…

Pimp Master Broda @PimpMasterYoda1



It's a fairy tale ending.



twitter.com/gwencystic/sta… gwen 🏴‍☠️🏳️‍🌈 @gwencystic https://t.co/FCM524WaUS The best part about this list is PewDiePie has successfully moved to Japan, gets to live his best life with a beautiful wife while weirdos crying about shit he did 5 years ago can't touch him and scream into the void.It's a fairy tale ending. The best part about this list is PewDiePie has successfully moved to Japan, gets to live his best life with a beautiful wife while weirdos crying about shit he did 5 years ago can't touch him and scream into the void.It's a fairy tale ending.twitter.com/gwencystic/sta…

A Dreary Bear @ADrearyBear gwen 🏴‍☠️🏳️‍🌈 @gwencystic https://t.co/FCM524WaUS The PewDiePie situation was blown out of proportion because the cancel culture mob was stronger in that period. In fact cancel culture has actually ruined an entire generation of people and got some killed. twitter.com/gwencystic/sta… The PewDiePie situation was blown out of proportion because the cancel culture mob was stronger in that period. In fact cancel culture has actually ruined an entire generation of people and got some killed. twitter.com/gwencystic/sta…

⛅Kyu_🇲🇽『June arc 』 @MexiBladee



>Pewdiepie a wholesome guy that has done a lot for charity, yet people are still giving him shit after years



"I hate fun" @gwencystic >Joe Rogan talks with anyone on the political spectrum and just makes his guest comfortable>Pewdiepie a wholesome guy that has done a lot for charity, yet people are still giving him shit after years"I hate fun" @gwencystic >Joe Rogan talks with anyone on the political spectrum and just makes his guest comfortable >Pewdiepie a wholesome guy that has done a lot for charity, yet people are still giving him shit after years "I hate fun"

Cuppiocaek3 @cuppiocaek3

Man made silly video game content and ruined humor for a while, sure, but like... he's still around and doing very well while the rest of these people are mocked relentlessly. @gwencystic Pewdiepie?Man made silly video game content and ruined humor for a while, sure, but like... he's still around and doing very well while the rest of these people are mocked relentlessly. @gwencystic Pewdiepie?Man made silly video game content and ruined humor for a while, sure, but like... he's still around and doing very well while the rest of these people are mocked relentlessly.

Joshua K @joshua_k98 @gwencystic Right yeah because PewDiePie is just like Ben Shapiro and Joe Rogan amirite guys @gwencystic Right yeah because PewDiePie is just like Ben Shapiro and Joe Rogan amirite guys https://t.co/qxx0fbH8Af

JettStorm @JettSt0rm @gwencystic Putting pewdiepie and leafy in the same image with Shapiro are you- @gwencystic Putting pewdiepie and leafy in the same image with Shapiro are you- https://t.co/mRX6KmAdkT

The YouTuber's past controversies explored

The Swedish YouTuber was accused of attempting to evade his taxes. An article written by Input Magazine in 2021 claimed that the content creator was restructuring his company PewDiePie UK Ltd. He was allegedly doing this in order to pay lesser tax to the UK government.

The public figure has also been vocal about his political beliefs. He has been criticised for his past right-wing opinions and anti-Semitic comments. A 2019 article by the New York Times detailed how the YouTuber became a banner figure for right extremists.

The vlogger also shared a YouTube channel with anti-Semitic themes that he claimed he was unaware of. This led to several netizens slamming him for being a Nazi supporter.

Speaking about the backlash he received, he had stated:

“I go on Twitter, and there's, like, JK Rowling calling me a fascist, and I'm like, 'How is this happening? This is crazy.”

The YouTuber was also accused of being a racist. In a now deleted video from 2017, the content creator called another video game rival a racial slur. The gamer immediately realized what he was doing and apologized for his statement.

Almost immediately, though, mainstream media caught on to the incident. This also resulted in the YouTuber losing his sponsors and his YouTube Red series Scare PewDiePie being cancelled.

In 2019, a 28-year-old Australian man live-streamed his murderous crusade in Christchurch, New Zealand. The video ended with him saying “subscribe to PewDiePie.”

Reacting to this, the YouTuber said:

“I saw what had happened and just got this pit in my stomach. It was just awful to hear about. That someone would go so far.”

These are just a few of the most controversial scandals the content creator has been a part of. However, in recent months, the YouTuber has amassed a fandom which supports him endlessly. His fans recently congratulated him over his move to Japan.

