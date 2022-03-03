What is a balisong? PewDiePie reveals he was visited by police after Wish purchase

PewDiePie (also known as Felix Kjellberg) is the most followed individual on YouTube. His rundown with T-Series music labels became national news when the two channels went neck-to-neck for the highest number of subscribers on the platform. The music label won the race, making PewDiePie the second-highest subscribed channel and the top highest subscribed individual on YouTube.

On March 2, the creator posted a video with the caption:

“I bought forbidden Wish Items (Cops Came To My House Big Oopsie)."

The video is about a "stressful" experience after buying a balisong from Wish. He explained that the purchase resulted in police visiting his house on allegations of "illegal online transactions."

PewDiePie likes to play with the balisong as a fidget spinner

The YouTuber is seen playing with a balisong knife in his streams regularly. The knife is also known as a butterfly knife, a popular item in first-person shooter games. According to Wikipedia,

"A butterfly knife, also known as a Balisong, fan knife or Batangas knife, is a type of folding pocketknife that originated in the Philippines. Its distinct features include two handles counter-rotating around the tang such that, when closed, the blade is concealed within grooves in the handles."

Balisongs or butterfly knives can be legally sold online, but owning them could be illegal depending on where one lives. So, make sure to check the local laws before ordering the knife.

PewDiePie decided to buy the knife from the online store Wish. He uses the knife as a fidget toy, which can be seen in many of his uploads.

He explained the whole ordeal in his video. Parts of the video included,

“I had the great idea [of] trying to buy a balisong. Because I like them. They’re fun to play with. It’s awesome. Well, don’t do that. Do not buy a balisong.”

The purchase alerted the police department, who decided to visit the internet star. He continued in the video,

“The cops came to my house and they told me I was bad and I shouldn’t have done that. So, I am Sorry. Ya boy’s got a criminal record! Let’s go!”

Going by his video, we can assume that the YouTuber did not get into serious trouble with the authority. He announced that the whole ordeal stressed him enough to buy many other fidget toys in place of the knife.

He then spent the rest of the video showing all the toys he bought. The video has currently been viewed over 1.5 million times.

Edited by Srijan Sen