 "Worst actress of all time": PewDiePie slams Amber Heard's testimony, extends support to 'Justice for Johnny Depp'

As the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial has come to an end, renowned YouTuber PewDiePie has commented on the same. Following the content creator’s move to Japan, he reacted to popular clips of the publicized trial and opined on the domestic violence accusations. He made it clear to his followers that he is an avid supporter of Johnny Depp.

In his latest video titled I JUST MORBED, PewDiePie commented on the trial, which has amassed massive traction worldwide. The 32-year-old stated that he was “very glad that everyone was showing him [Johnny Depp] support.” He then said:

“It’s so obvious basing on his character that he is a good guy and watching all the… everything that has come out of the trial so far has only been in his favour.”

The Swedish YouTuber went on to react to a video clip of the trial where Heard explained herself on the witness stand. PewDiePie went on to say that the Aquaman actress was making irrelevant statements during the trial.

He then reacted to Amber Heard’s now-viral claim of “my dog stepped on a bee.” PewDiePie said in his video that he believed that the actress had rehearsed her statements prior to appearing in the trial. He added-

“It’s so bizarre. What the f**k is she doing to her face.”

He went on to comment on Heard’s acting skills:

“This is an actress? It just shows that she is the worst actress of all time.”

The YouTuber then reacted to the viral fake video of Jason Momoa appearing in the defamation trial.

PewDiePie ended his video by saying:

“I feel like you can easily get swept up with being charming and still being bad people. I feel like that’s a common thing. People can hide bad personalities through charm but it is also very clear that… how to differentiate those kind of people and I feel like Johnny has none of those traits.”

He ended his video by saying- “Justice for Johnny.”

The YouTuber began talking about the defamation trial from 10:40.

When will the verdict of the defamation trial be released? Everything to know about the final decision as PewDiePie extends support to Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife and actress Amber heard for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed piece for The Washington Post in 2018 where she claimed that she was a victim of domestic abuse. Though the actress did not mention Johnny Depp’s name, his attorneys have argued that the article has made it difficult for his career. Following Depp's case, Amber Heard has counter-sued him for $100 million.

Sofie Kathleen ミ☆ @SofieKathleen #JohnnyDeppvAmberHeard If you think, Amber is really telling the truth. Look at this photo, a man who has to relive everything, from his abuse story is being told to the jury for the 100th time. While the woman who accused him is laughing with her attorneys. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp If you think, Amber is really telling the truth. Look at this photo, a man who has to relive everything, from his abuse story is being told to the jury for the 100th time. While the woman who accused him is laughing with her attorneys. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppvAmberHeard https://t.co/Va1zAgFM04

Both the parties gave their closing arguments in the Fairfax, Virginia court on May 27. As the trial has come to an end, the seven-member jury is expected to make a unanimous verdict. The exact date of the verdict being announced remains unclear.

In closing arguments, Depp’s attorney’s asked jurors to “hold Ms. Heard accountable for her ‘lies.’”

Amber Heard’s team continued to claim that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was the abuser in their relationship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava