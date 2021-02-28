Phantom vs Vandal: Shroud finally settles the debate 

Former CS:GO pro Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek has finally settled the debate that has troubled Valorant pros for a long time now. The Canadian streamer shared his two cents on the subject: Should you buy the Vandal or the Phantom in Valorant?

Shroud has spent a lot of time streaming Valorant and is pretty great at the FPS developed by Riot Games. Naturally, his words carry a lot of weight, and viewers depend on him to settle debates that concern the community.

According to Shroud, both weapons have their own perks. However, the Vandal is a good choice if the player doesn't have enough resources to purchase a full body armor and a top-tier weapon.

"I’m not going to buy 25 armor and a Phantom, no way. This is likely due to the Vandal being better for one-taps and shorter trades, which is a more optimal strategy if you don’t have armor."

Vandal's raw power makes it a perfect choice for aggressive players who like to take the game on with interesting angles.

The Phantom, on the flip side, is a great choice for players who prefer to pursue a defensive strategy. Shroud also stated that choosing the Phantom while playing with smoke agents like Brimstone and Omen makes it difficult for the enemies to spot your spray.

"If I know I’m going to be tucked up in a corner, playing for my life, I’m going to buy a Phantom."

Shroud doesn't mind not reaching Radiant this season

The Twitch streamer streams Valorant regularly but is still stuck on Immortal, which is just before Radiant.

Shroud has managed to reach the Radiant rank in previous seasons but has fallen short this time.

However, reaching the highest rank for him isn't a problem, because he doesn't play everyday.

“I keep getting further each day because I don’t necessarily play every day. So, I don’t really expect to get Radiant, like if I do, cool, if I don’t, I don’t really care. I like playing the game.”

It doesn't matter whether or not Shroud reaches Radiant. We know that he will keep entertaining us with mind-bending content.

