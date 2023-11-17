Phasmophobia: Every tier 1 optional equipment and its features

With the release of the Ascension update, Phasmophobia has categorized equipment into three tiers. In tier 1, the starter variant of the equipment provides the bare minimum evidence of the residing ghost. The tiers have further been divided into two segments: Primary and Optional. The primary equipment helps players locate evidence, while the optional equipment allows them to accomplish additional tasks.
This article will list every tier 1 optional equipment available in Phasmophobia.
All tier 1 optional equipment in Phasmophobia
1) Crucifix
A wooden cross capable of stopping one hunt.
- Range: 3 meters
- Number of Preventable Hunts: 1
- Item Type: Placeable
- Object Type: Physical
- Features: None
- Level Requirement: 8
2) Firelight
This is a small candle attached to a holder that can prevent rapid sanity drain and provide visibility in a short range.
- Range: 2 meters
- Duration: 3 minutes
- Sanity Drain Reduction: 33%
- Item Type: Placeable
- Object Type: Physical
- Features: None
- Level Requirement: 12
3) Head Gear
A headcam that works as a portable camera.
- Image Quality: Medium
- Interference: Medium
- Item Type: Wearable
- Object Type: Electronic
- Features: None
- Level Requirement: 13
4) Igniter
A matchstick that can ignite Incense and Firelight.
- Duration: 10 seconds
- Number of Uses: 10
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Physical
- Features: None
- Level Requirement: 12
5) Incense
A bundle of incense sticks that reduces the duration of an ongoing hunt.
- Range: 3 meters
- Duration: 5 seconds
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Physical
- Features: None
- Level Requirement: 14
6) Motion Sensor
A camera that can track the movement of ghosts moving around it.
- Shape: Line
- Indicator Type: Light
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Physical
- Features: None
- Level Requirement: 5
7) Photo Camera
A budget Polaroid camera which can capture high-quality images.
- Shutter Speed: Slow
- Interference: None
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Physical
- Features: None
- Level Requirement: 3
8) Parabolic Microphone
The 8X21 helps players to track down paranormal screams from far distances.
- Range: 20 meters
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Physical
- Features: None
- Level Requirement: 7
9) Salt
An ordinary table salt that helps players determine the location of the ghost.
- Number of Uses: 2
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Physical
- Features: None
- Level Requirement: 9
10) Sanity Medication
A bottle of snake oil that helps to calm the ghost hunter's nerves and restore sanity.
- Restoration Speed: 30 seconds
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Physical
- Features: None
- Level Requirement: 16
11) Sound Sensor
A device with a small microphone that detects sound activities.
- Range: 5-10 meters
- Shape: Circle
- Item Type: Placeable
- Object Type: Electronic
- Features: None
- Level Requirement: 11
12) Tripod
A cheap holder that can be attached to a camera to monitor a specific area.
- Knockdown Chance: Medium
- Item Type: Placeable
- Object Type: Electronic
- Features: None
- Level Requirement: 10
This concludes our foray into the equipment available in Phasmophobia.