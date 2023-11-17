Phasmophobia: Every tier 1 optional equipment and its features

With the release of the Ascension update, Phasmophobia has categorized equipment into three tiers. In tier 1, the starter variant of the equipment provides the bare minimum evidence of the residing ghost. The tiers have further been divided into two segments: Primary and Optional. The primary equipment helps players locate evidence, while the optional equipment allows them to accomplish additional tasks.

This article will list every tier 1 optional equipment available in Phasmophobia.

All tier 1 optional equipment in Phasmophobia

1) Crucifix

Tier 1 Crucifix (Image via Kinetic Games)

A wooden cross capable of stopping one hunt.

Range: 3 meters

Number of Preventable Hunts: 1

Item Type: Placeable

Object Type: Physical

Features: None

Level Requirement: 8

2) Firelight

Tier 1 Firelight (Image via Kinetic Games)

This is a small candle attached to a holder that can prevent rapid sanity drain and provide visibility in a short range.

Range: 2 meters

Duration: 3 minutes

Sanity Drain Reduction: 33%

Item Type: Placeable

Object Type: Physical

Features: None

Level Requirement: 12

3) Head Gear

Tier 1 Head Gear (Image via Kinetic Games)

A headcam that works as a portable camera.

Image Quality: Medium

Interference: Medium

Item Type: Wearable

Object Type: Electronic

Features: None

Level Requirement: 13

4) Igniter

Tier 1 Igniter (Image via Kinetic Games)

A matchstick that can ignite Incense and Firelight.

Duration: 10 seconds

Number of Uses: 10

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Physical

Features: None

Level Requirement: 12

5) Incense

Tier 1 Incense (Image via Kinetic Games)

A bundle of incense sticks that reduces the duration of an ongoing hunt.

Range: 3 meters

Duration: 5 seconds

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Physical

Features: None

Level Requirement: 14

6) Motion Sensor

Tier 1 Motion Sensor (Image via Kinetic Games)

A camera that can track the movement of ghosts moving around it.

Shape: Line

Indicator Type: Light

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Physical

Features: None

Level Requirement: 5

7) Photo Camera

Tier 1 Photo Camera (Image via Kinetic Games)

A budget Polaroid camera which can capture high-quality images.

Shutter Speed: Slow

Interference: None

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Physical

Features: None

Level Requirement: 3

8) Parabolic Microphone

Tier 1 Parabolic Microphone in Phasmophobia (Image via Kinetic Games)

The 8X21 helps players to track down paranormal screams from far distances.

Range: 20 meters

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Physical

Features: None

Level Requirement: 7

9) Salt

Tier 1 Salt (Image via Kinetic Games)

An ordinary table salt that helps players determine the location of the ghost.

Number of Uses: 2

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Physical

Features: None

Level Requirement: 9

10) Sanity Medication

Tier 1 Sanity Medication (Image via Kinetic Games)

A bottle of snake oil that helps to calm the ghost hunter's nerves and restore sanity.

Restoration Speed: 30 seconds

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Physical

Features: None

Level Requirement: 16

11) Sound Sensor

Tier 1 Sound Sensor (Image via Kinetic Games)

A device with a small microphone that detects sound activities.

Range: 5-10 meters

Shape: Circle

Item Type: Placeable

Object Type: Electronic

Features: None

Level Requirement: 11

12) Tripod

Tier 1 Tripod in Phasmophobia (Image via Kinetic Games)

A cheap holder that can be attached to a camera to monitor a specific area.

Knockdown Chance: Medium

Item Type: Placeable

Object Type: Electronic

Features: None

Level Requirement: 10

This concludes our foray into the equipment available in Phasmophobia.