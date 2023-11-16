Phasmophobia: Every Tier 3 primary equipment and its features

In Phasmophobia, Tier 3 equipment is the most powerful. The highest variant contains many features and add-ons that make it the best value for money. Tier 3 items require players to achieve a certain level, but it motivates them to keep playing. Moreover, the equipments are divided into two variants: Primary and Optional.

This article will cover every Tier 3 equipment in Phasmophobia.

All Tier 3 primary equipment in Phasmophobia

1) D.O.T.S. Projector

Tier 3 D.O.T.S Projector in Phasmophobia (Image via Kinetic Games)

A three-eyed laser-emitting device that can cover a large area. Using multiple lights makes tracking ghosts even easier.

Statistics

Range: Seven meters

Number of lights: Three

Item Type: Placeable

Object Type: Electronic

Level Requirement: 60

2) EMF Reader

Tier 3 EMF Reader (Image via Kinetic Games)

A modified variant that can capture activity from a large distance. Moreover, it can track multiple sources at the same time.

Statistics

Accuracy: High

Range: 3.5 meters

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Electronic

Features: Audio Indicator, Display Screen, Distance Indicator, Directional Indicator

Level Requirement: 52

3) Ghost Writing Book

Tier 3 Ghost Writing Book (Image via Kinetic Games)

A book wrapped in a metal cover and marked with the paranormal star. It has the highest possibility of attracting evil spirits.

Statistics

Range: Five meters

Interaction Chance: High

Item Type: Placeable

Object Type: Physical

Level Requirement: 63

4) Spirit Box

Tier 3 Spirit Box (Image via Kinetic Games)

The SB11-Z is capable of capturing a response at the same time. It is shipped in with a built-in noise filter, which can project the response of the ghost.

Statistics

Range: Five meters

Audio Quality: High

Response Rate: High

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Electronic

Features: Noise Filter

Level Requirement: 54

5) Thermometer

Tier 3 Thermometer (Image via Kinetic Games)

A modified version of the previous tier that allows for a faster seizing of samples.

Statistics

Accuracy: High

Speed: High

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Electronic

Features: Display Screen

Level Requirement: 64

6) UV Light

Tier 3 UV Light (Image via Kinetic Games)

Fuzed with 80 bulbs, the bulky light can instantly charge the fingerprints. Moreover, this model can also replace traditional flashlights.

Statistics

Duration: Infinite

Charge Time: 1.5 seconds

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Electronic

Level Requirement: 56

7) Video Camera

Tier 3 Video Camera (Image via Kinetic Games)

A camcorder with the highest-grade filming capability. It provides a high-quality preview of the ghost orb.

Statistics

Image Quality: High

Interference: High

Knockdown Chance: High

Item Type: Handheld / Placeable

Object Type: Electronic

Level Requirement: 61

8) Flashlight

Tier 3 Flashlight in Phasmophobia (Image via Kinetic Games)

A high-intensity light emitting device with a handle attached to carry it.

Statistics

Area Covered: Wide

Brightness Intensity: High

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Electronic

Level Requirement: 35

This summarizes the list of every Tier 3 equipment in Phasmophobia.