Phasmophobia: Every Tier 3 primary equipment and its features

In Phasmophobia, Tier 3 equipment is the most powerful. The highest variant contains many features and add-ons that make it the best value for money. Tier 3 items require players to achieve a certain level, but it motivates them to keep playing. Moreover, the equipments are divided into two variants: Primary and Optional.
This article will cover every Tier 3 equipment in Phasmophobia.
All Tier 3 primary equipment in Phasmophobia
1) D.O.T.S. Projector
A three-eyed laser-emitting device that can cover a large area. Using multiple lights makes tracking ghosts even easier.
Statistics
- Range: Seven meters
- Number of lights: Three
- Item Type: Placeable
- Object Type: Electronic
- Level Requirement: 60
2) EMF Reader
A modified variant that can capture activity from a large distance. Moreover, it can track multiple sources at the same time.
Statistics
- Accuracy: High
- Range: 3.5 meters
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Electronic
- Features: Audio Indicator, Display Screen, Distance Indicator, Directional Indicator
- Level Requirement: 52
3) Ghost Writing Book
A book wrapped in a metal cover and marked with the paranormal star. It has the highest possibility of attracting evil spirits.
Statistics
- Range: Five meters
- Interaction Chance: High
- Item Type: Placeable
- Object Type: Physical
- Level Requirement: 63
4) Spirit Box
The SB11-Z is capable of capturing a response at the same time. It is shipped in with a built-in noise filter, which can project the response of the ghost.
Statistics
- Range: Five meters
- Audio Quality: High
- Response Rate: High
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Electronic
- Features: Noise Filter
- Level Requirement: 54
5) Thermometer
A modified version of the previous tier that allows for a faster seizing of samples.
Statistics
- Accuracy: High
- Speed: High
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Electronic
- Features: Display Screen
- Level Requirement: 64
6) UV Light
Fuzed with 80 bulbs, the bulky light can instantly charge the fingerprints. Moreover, this model can also replace traditional flashlights.
Statistics
- Duration: Infinite
- Charge Time: 1.5 seconds
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Electronic
- Level Requirement: 56
7) Video Camera
A camcorder with the highest-grade filming capability. It provides a high-quality preview of the ghost orb.
Statistics
- Image Quality: High
- Interference: High
- Knockdown Chance: High
- Item Type: Handheld / Placeable
- Object Type: Electronic
- Level Requirement: 61
8) Flashlight
A high-intensity light emitting device with a handle attached to carry it.
Statistics
- Area Covered: Wide
- Brightness Intensity: High
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Electronic
- Level Requirement: 35
This summarizes the list of every Tier 3 equipment in Phasmophobia.