Phasmophobia: Every Tier 2 primary equipment and its features

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Nov 15, 2023 17:55 GMT
Every Tier 2 primary equipment in Phasmophobia (Image via Kinetic Games)
Since the Ascension update, Phasmophobia has introduced tiers to every ghost hunter's equipment, which includes primary and optional items. Tier 2 items mostly contain the base items before the major patch and add additional features over the previous Tier.

In this article, we will examine every Tier 2 primary equipment available in Phasmophobia.

All Tier 2 primary equipment in Phasmophobia

These are the Tier 2 primary items in the game:

1) D.O.T.S. Projector

Tier 2 D.O.T.S Projector in Phasmophobia (Image via Kinetic Games)
A portable infrared motion sensor that is capable of emitting light. It can project ghosts when one steps over it.

Statistics

  • Range: 2.5 meters
  • Number of lights: One
  • Item Type: Placeable
  • Object Type: Electronic
  • Level Requirement: 29

2) EMF Reader

Tier 2 EMF Reader (Image via Kinetic Games)
A K2 device with an activity detector and audio indicator. It is used to identify the source of activity.

Statistics

  • Accuracy: High
  • Range: 1.7 meters
  • Item Type: Handheld
  • Object Type: Electronic
  • Features: Audio Indicator
  • Level Requirement: 20

3) Ghost Writing Book

Tier 2 Ghost Writing Book (Image via Kinetic Games)
A book stitched and wrapped inside a leather case and accompanied by a pen. It can attract ghosts from four meters away.

Statistics

  • Range: Four meters
  • Interaction Chance: Medium
  • Item Type: Placeable
  • Object Type: Physical
  • Level Requirement: 23

4) Spirit Box

Tier 1 Spirit Box (Image via Kinetic Games)
A P-SB7T radio box capable of capturing the voices of the dead. It comes with a digital display to provide visual output.

Statistics

  • Range: Four meters
  • Audio Quality: Medium
  • Response Rate: Medium
  • Item Type: Handheld
  • Object Type: Electronic
  • Features: Display Screen
  • Level Requirement: 27

5) Thermometer

Tier 2 Thermometer (Image via Kinetic Games)
A digital thermometer that can capture the temperature of the entire room by observing it for three seconds.

Statistics

  • Accuracy: High
  • Speed: Medium
  • Item Type: Handheld
  • Object Type: Electronic
  • Features: Display Screen
  • Level Requirement: 36

6) UV Light

Tier 2 UV Light (Image via Kinetic Games)
A portable flashlight emitting UV Light. It can be used to detect fingerprints of the ghost.

Statistics

  • Duration: Infinite
  • Charge Time: Five seconds
  • Item Type: Handheld
  • Object Type: Electronic
  • Level Requirement: 21

7) Video Camera

Tier 2 Video Camera (Image via Kinetic Games)
A camera that is capable of capturing video with decent quality. It is shipped with a night-vision to capture ghost orbs.

Statistics

  • Image Quality: Medium
  • Interference: Medium
  • Knockdown Chance: High
  • Item Type: Handheld / Placeable
  • Object Type: Electronic
  • Level Requirement: 33

8) Flashlight

Tier 2 Flashlight in Phasmophobia (Image via Kinetic Games)
A compact flashlight that can reveal objects at long distances and narrow ranges.

Statistics

  • Area Covered: Narrow
  • Brightness Intensity: Medium
  • Item Type: Handheld
  • Object Type: Electronic
  • Level Requirement: 35

