Phasmophobia: Every Tier 2 primary equipment and its features

Since the Ascension update, Phasmophobia has introduced tiers to every ghost hunter's equipment, which includes primary and optional items. Tier 2 items mostly contain the base items before the major patch and add additional features over the previous Tier.

In this article, we will examine every Tier 2 primary equipment available in Phasmophobia.

All Tier 2 primary equipment in Phasmophobia

These are the Tier 2 primary items in the game:

1) D.O.T.S. Projector

Tier 2 D.O.T.S Projector in Phasmophobia (Image via Kinetic Games)

A portable infrared motion sensor that is capable of emitting light. It can project ghosts when one steps over it.

Statistics

Range: 2.5 meters

Number of lights: One

Item Type: Placeable

Object Type: Electronic

Level Requirement: 29

2) EMF Reader

Tier 2 EMF Reader (Image via Kinetic Games)

A K2 device with an activity detector and audio indicator. It is used to identify the source of activity.

Statistics

Accuracy: High

Range: 1.7 meters

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Electronic

Features: Audio Indicator

Level Requirement: 20

3) Ghost Writing Book

Tier 2 Ghost Writing Book (Image via Kinetic Games)

A book stitched and wrapped inside a leather case and accompanied by a pen. It can attract ghosts from four meters away.

Statistics

Range: Four meters

Interaction Chance: Medium

Item Type: Placeable

Object Type: Physical

Level Requirement: 23

4) Spirit Box

Tier 1 Spirit Box (Image via Kinetic Games)

A P-SB7T radio box capable of capturing the voices of the dead. It comes with a digital display to provide visual output.

Statistics

Range: Four meters

Audio Quality: Medium

Response Rate: Medium

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Electronic

Features: Display Screen

Level Requirement: 27

5) Thermometer

Tier 2 Thermometer (Image via Kinetic Games)

A digital thermometer that can capture the temperature of the entire room by observing it for three seconds.

Statistics

Accuracy: High

Speed: Medium

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Electronic

Features: Display Screen

Level Requirement: 36

6) UV Light

Tier 2 UV Light (Image via Kinetic Games)

A portable flashlight emitting UV Light. It can be used to detect fingerprints of the ghost.

Statistics

Duration: Infinite

Charge Time: Five seconds

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Electronic

Level Requirement: 21

7) Video Camera

Tier 2 Video Camera (Image via Kinetic Games)

A camera that is capable of capturing video with decent quality. It is shipped with a night-vision to capture ghost orbs.

Statistics

Image Quality: Medium

Interference: Medium

Knockdown Chance: High

Item Type: Handheld / Placeable

Object Type: Electronic

Level Requirement: 33

8) Flashlight

Tier 2 Flashlight in Phasmophobia (Image via Kinetic Games)

A compact flashlight that can reveal objects at long distances and narrow ranges.

Statistics

Area Covered: Narrow

Brightness Intensity: Medium

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Electronic

Level Requirement: 35