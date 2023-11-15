Phasmophobia: Every Tier 2 primary equipment and its features

Since the Ascension update, Phasmophobia has introduced tiers to every ghost hunter's equipment, which includes primary and optional items. Tier 2 items mostly contain the base items before the major patch and add additional features over the previous Tier.
In this article, we will examine every Tier 2 primary equipment available in Phasmophobia.
All Tier 2 primary equipment in Phasmophobia
These are the Tier 2 primary items in the game:
1) D.O.T.S. Projector
A portable infrared motion sensor that is capable of emitting light. It can project ghosts when one steps over it.
Statistics
- Range: 2.5 meters
- Number of lights: One
- Item Type: Placeable
- Object Type: Electronic
- Level Requirement: 29
2) EMF Reader
A K2 device with an activity detector and audio indicator. It is used to identify the source of activity.
Statistics
- Accuracy: High
- Range: 1.7 meters
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Electronic
- Features: Audio Indicator
- Level Requirement: 20
3) Ghost Writing Book
A book stitched and wrapped inside a leather case and accompanied by a pen. It can attract ghosts from four meters away.
Statistics
- Range: Four meters
- Interaction Chance: Medium
- Item Type: Placeable
- Object Type: Physical
- Level Requirement: 23
4) Spirit Box
A P-SB7T radio box capable of capturing the voices of the dead. It comes with a digital display to provide visual output.
Statistics
- Range: Four meters
- Audio Quality: Medium
- Response Rate: Medium
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Electronic
- Features: Display Screen
- Level Requirement: 27
5) Thermometer
A digital thermometer that can capture the temperature of the entire room by observing it for three seconds.
Statistics
- Accuracy: High
- Speed: Medium
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Electronic
- Features: Display Screen
- Level Requirement: 36
6) UV Light
A portable flashlight emitting UV Light. It can be used to detect fingerprints of the ghost.
Statistics
- Duration: Infinite
- Charge Time: Five seconds
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Electronic
- Level Requirement: 21
7) Video Camera
A camera that is capable of capturing video with decent quality. It is shipped with a night-vision to capture ghost orbs.
Statistics
- Image Quality: Medium
- Interference: Medium
- Knockdown Chance: High
- Item Type: Handheld / Placeable
- Object Type: Electronic
- Level Requirement: 33
8) Flashlight
A compact flashlight that can reveal objects at long distances and narrow ranges.
Statistics
- Area Covered: Narrow
- Brightness Intensity: Medium
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Electronic
- Level Requirement: 35