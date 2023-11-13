Phasmophobia: Every Tier 1 primary equipment and its features

Paranormal horror game Phasmophobia allows players to purchase and equip equipment to gather evidence to identify the ghost. This equipment is divided into three tiers. Tier 1 contains the bare minimum of features and capabilities that improve as new tiers are unlocked. Additionally, items are divided into primary and optional categories, with the former helping to complete the main objectives and the latter serving the extra missions.
This article will cover every feature of Tier 1 primary equipment in Phasmophobia.
All Tier 1 primary equipment in Phasmophobia
The features of every Tier 1 primary equipment in Phasmophobia are as follows:
1) D.O.T.S. projector
A portable laser-emitting pen that works similarly to a flashlight. It can be dropped in the ghost room to observe activity from a distance.
Statistics
- Range: 5 meters
- Number of lights: 1
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Electronic
- Level Requirement: None
2) EMF reader
A nearly obsolete device with basic components to detect abnormalities in the environment. It can indicate the level of activity in the surroundings.
Statistics
- Accuracy: Low
- Range: 1.7 meters
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Electronic
- Features: None
- Level Requirement: None
3) Ghost writing book
A stack of stitched pages that can be used to attract ghosts to write.
Statistics
- Range: 3
- Interaction Chance: Low
- Item Type: Placeable
- Object Type: Physical
- Level Requirement: None
4) Spirit box
An old AM/FM radio that interacts with ghosts.
Statistics
- Range: 3 meters
- Audio Quality: Low
- Response Rate: Low
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Electronic
- Features: None
- Level Requirement: None
5) Thermometer
An analog thermometer based on mercury that measures a particular room's temperature.
Statistics
- Accuracy: Medium
- Speed: Low
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Physical
- Features: None
- Level Requirement: None
6) UV light
A small glowstick containing a fluid composed of oily liquid and fluorescent dye. It has the potential to illuminate the entire room.
Statistics
- Duration: 60 seconds
- Charge Time: 10 seconds
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Physical
- Level Requirement: None
7) Video camera
An old camcorder with a night vision. It can capture and record low-quality images and videos.
Statistics
- Image Quality: Low
- Interference: High
- Knockdown Chance: High
- Item Type: Handheld / Placeable
- Object Type: Electronic
- Level Requirement: None
8) Flashlight
A bulky flashlight that can provide visibility up to three meters.
Statistics
- Area Covered: Narrow
- Brightness Intensity: Low
- Item Type: Handheld
- Object Type: Electronic
- Level Requirement: None
This summarizes the list of every Tier I primary equipment in Phasmophobia.