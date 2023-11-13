Esports & Gaming

Phasmophobia: Every Tier 1 primary equipment and its features

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Nov 13, 2023 07:12 GMT
Every Tier 1 Primary equipment in Phasmophobia (Image via Kinetic Games)
Every Tier 1 primary equipment in Phasmophobia (Image via Kinetic Games)

Paranormal horror game Phasmophobia allows players to purchase and equip equipment to gather evidence to identify the ghost. This equipment is divided into three tiers. Tier 1 contains the bare minimum of features and capabilities that improve as new tiers are unlocked. Additionally, items are divided into primary and optional categories, with the former helping to complete the main objectives and the latter serving the extra missions.

This article will cover every feature of Tier 1 primary equipment in Phasmophobia.

All Tier 1 primary equipment in Phasmophobia

The features of every Tier 1 primary equipment in Phasmophobia are as follows:

1) D.O.T.S. projector

Tier 1 D.O.T.S projector (Image via Kinetic Games)
Tier 1 D.O.T.S projector (Image via Kinetic Games)

A portable laser-emitting pen that works similarly to a flashlight. It can be dropped in the ghost room to observe activity from a distance.

Statistics

  • Range: 5 meters
  • Number of lights: 1
  • Item Type: Handheld
  • Object Type: Electronic
  • Level Requirement: None

2) EMF reader

Tier 1 EMF reader (Image via Kinetic Games)
Tier 1 EMF reader (Image via Kinetic Games)

A nearly obsolete device with basic components to detect abnormalities in the environment. It can indicate the level of activity in the surroundings.

Statistics

  • Accuracy: Low
  • Range: 1.7 meters
  • Item Type: Handheld
  • Object Type: Electronic
  • Features: None
  • Level Requirement: None

3) Ghost writing book

Tier 1 ghost writing book (Image via Kinetic Games)
Tier 1 ghost writing book (Image via Kinetic Games)

A stack of stitched pages that can be used to attract ghosts to write.

Statistics

  • Range: 3
  • Interaction Chance: Low
  • Item Type: Placeable
  • Object Type: Physical
  • Level Requirement: None

4) Spirit box

Tier 1 spirit box (Image via Kinetic Games)
Tier 1 spirit box (Image via Kinetic Games)

An old AM/FM radio that interacts with ghosts.

Statistics

  • Range: 3 meters
  • Audio Quality: Low
  • Response Rate: Low
  • Item Type: Handheld
  • Object Type: Electronic
  • Features: None
  • Level Requirement: None

5) Thermometer

Tier 1 thermometer (Image via Kinetic Games)
Tier 1 thermometer (Image via Kinetic Games)

An analog thermometer based on mercury that measures a particular room's temperature.

Statistics

  • Accuracy: Medium
  • Speed: Low
  • Item Type: Handheld
  • Object Type: Physical
  • Features: None
  • Level Requirement: None

6) UV light

Tier 1 UV light (Image via Kinetic Games)
Tier 1 UV light (Image via Kinetic Games)

A small glowstick containing a fluid composed of oily liquid and fluorescent dye. It has the potential to illuminate the entire room.

Statistics

  • Duration: 60 seconds
  • Charge Time: 10 seconds
  • Item Type: Handheld
  • Object Type: Physical
  • Level Requirement: None

7) Video camera

Tier 1 video camera (Image via Kinetic Games)
Tier 1 video camera (Image via Kinetic Games)

An old camcorder with a night vision. It can capture and record low-quality images and videos.

Statistics

  • Image Quality: Low
  • Interference: High
  • Knockdown Chance: High
  • Item Type: Handheld / Placeable
  • Object Type: Electronic
  • Level Requirement: None

8) Flashlight

Tier 1 Flashlight (Image via Kinetic Games)
Tier 1 Flashlight (Image via Kinetic Games)

A bulky flashlight that can provide visibility up to three meters.

Statistics

  • Area Covered: Narrow
  • Brightness Intensity: Low
  • Item Type: Handheld
  • Object Type: Electronic
  • Level Requirement: None

This summarizes the list of every Tier I primary equipment in Phasmophobia.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...