Phasmophobia: Every Tier 1 primary equipment and its features

Paranormal horror game Phasmophobia allows players to purchase and equip equipment to gather evidence to identify the ghost. This equipment is divided into three tiers. Tier 1 contains the bare minimum of features and capabilities that improve as new tiers are unlocked. Additionally, items are divided into primary and optional categories, with the former helping to complete the main objectives and the latter serving the extra missions.

This article will cover every feature of Tier 1 primary equipment in Phasmophobia.

All Tier 1 primary equipment in Phasmophobia

The features of every Tier 1 primary equipment in Phasmophobia are as follows:

1) D.O.T.S. projector

Tier 1 D.O.T.S projector (Image via Kinetic Games)

A portable laser-emitting pen that works similarly to a flashlight. It can be dropped in the ghost room to observe activity from a distance.

Statistics

Range: 5 meters

Number of lights: 1

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Electronic

Level Requirement: None

2) EMF reader

Tier 1 EMF reader (Image via Kinetic Games)

A nearly obsolete device with basic components to detect abnormalities in the environment. It can indicate the level of activity in the surroundings.

Statistics

Accuracy: Low

Range: 1.7 meters

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Electronic

Features: None

Level Requirement: None

3) Ghost writing book

Tier 1 ghost writing book (Image via Kinetic Games)

A stack of stitched pages that can be used to attract ghosts to write.

Statistics

Range: 3

Interaction Chance: Low

Item Type: Placeable

Object Type: Physical

Level Requirement: None

4) Spirit box

Tier 1 spirit box (Image via Kinetic Games)

An old AM/FM radio that interacts with ghosts.

Statistics

Range: 3 meters

Audio Quality: Low

Response Rate: Low

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Electronic

Features: None

Level Requirement: None

5) Thermometer

Tier 1 thermometer (Image via Kinetic Games)

An analog thermometer based on mercury that measures a particular room's temperature.

Statistics

Accuracy: Medium

Speed: Low

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Physical

Features: None

Level Requirement: None

6) UV light

Tier 1 UV light (Image via Kinetic Games)

A small glowstick containing a fluid composed of oily liquid and fluorescent dye. It has the potential to illuminate the entire room.

Statistics

Duration: 60 seconds

Charge Time: 10 seconds

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Physical

Level Requirement: None

7) Video camera

Tier 1 video camera (Image via Kinetic Games)

An old camcorder with a night vision. It can capture and record low-quality images and videos.

Statistics

Image Quality: Low

Interference: High

Knockdown Chance: High

Item Type: Handheld / Placeable

Object Type: Electronic

Level Requirement: None

8) Flashlight

Tier 1 Flashlight (Image via Kinetic Games)

A bulky flashlight that can provide visibility up to three meters.

Statistics

Area Covered: Narrow

Brightness Intensity: Low

Item Type: Handheld

Object Type: Electronic

Level Requirement: None

This summarizes the list of every Tier I primary equipment in Phasmophobia.