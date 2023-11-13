Phasmophobia v0.9.2.0 official notes: Halloween update removed, sky effects adjustments, bug fixes, and more

Kinetic Games has released patch v0.9.2.0 for Phasmophobia. The Halloween theme and its events have been concluded in this update. The highlight of this patch is the activation of Steam achievements, which were introduced a while ago, but players were unable to unlock even after fulfilling their requirements. After applying this update, achievements will be accessible.
This article will provide an overview of patch v0.9.2.0 of Phasmophobia. Detailed notes can be accessed from the official website.
Official notes for Phasmophobia v0.9.2.0
New features
- Added the first wave of Steam Achievements! Check out the Achievements section on Steam to see how to earn them. More achievements will be added in future updates.
- Added an option to enable Screen Space Ambient Occlusion for VR in Phasmophobia
Gameplay changes
- Removed Halloween Event in Phasmophobia
- Adjusted the sky effects when you are dead
- Reduced translucency on medium tents slightly to stop them from glowing so much when a DOTS is placed inside
- Both campfires in Maple Lodge will now have a max hearing range of 5m and are the same volume
- The Maple Campsite Chem toilet will now behave similarly to house closets and lockers when hiding
- Brightness will now default to 1 for new players instead of 0
Bug fixes
- Significant improvements to loading times and performance across the whole game
- Max-level players will no longer get stuck on the reward screen in Phasmophobia
- You can now get past the splash screen if you are failing to connect to Steam
- You can no longer hide from the ghost’s view behind a lit campfire
- The totem pole in Maple Lodge Campsite will now block the ghost's view during hunts
- Moved the twigs easter egg in Maple back to where it should be
- Removed the invisible walls on top of the small tents
- Incense III will now swing again while held
- Maple’s Green and White tents now have the correct room names
- Moved some camping chairs by Campfire B in Maple to remove a safe spot
- Moved the small green tent in Maple’s Campsite B to remove a safe spot
- Moved the Maple Campsite’s Ouija Board spawn to the right slightly to stop it from clipping
- Moved the Maple music box spawn up slightly to stop it from clipping inside of the log
- Moved the orange bottle up one shelf to stop it from clipping with the Maple Ouija Board spawn
- Moved the fingerprint up on the Maple light pole near the Toilet block
- Ambient Occlusion will no longer be turned on in VR
Optimizations
- Fixed fog several leaks:
- Ridgeview bathroom
- Willow garage, laundry, bathroom, and bedroom
- Sunny Meadows entry, courtyard hallway
- Woodwind toilet block
This summarizes the plethora of changes implemented in patch v0.9.2.0 of Phasmophobia.
