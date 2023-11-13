Phasmophobia v0.9.2.0 official notes: Halloween update removed, sky effects adjustments, bug fixes, and more

Kinetic Games has released patch v0.9.2.0 for Phasmophobia. The Halloween theme and its events have been concluded in this update. The highlight of this patch is the activation of Steam achievements, which were introduced a while ago, but players were unable to unlock even after fulfilling their requirements. After applying this update, achievements will be accessible.

This article will provide an overview of patch v0.9.2.0 of Phasmophobia. Detailed notes can be accessed from the official website.

Official notes for Phasmophobia v0.9.2.0

New features

Added the first wave of Steam Achievements! Check out the Achievements section on Steam to see how to earn them. More achievements will be added in future updates.

Added an option to enable Screen Space Ambient Occlusion for VR in Phasmophobia

Gameplay changes

Removed Halloween Event in Phasmophobia

Adjusted the sky effects when you are dead

Reduced translucency on medium tents slightly to stop them from glowing so much when a DOTS is placed inside

Both campfires in Maple Lodge will now have a max hearing range of 5m and are the same volume

The Maple Campsite Chem toilet will now behave similarly to house closets and lockers when hiding

Brightness will now default to 1 for new players instead of 0

Bug fixes

Significant improvements to loading times and performance across the whole game

Max-level players will no longer get stuck on the reward screen in Phasmophobia

You can now get past the splash screen if you are failing to connect to Steam

You can no longer hide from the ghost’s view behind a lit campfire

The totem pole in Maple Lodge Campsite will now block the ghost's view during hunts

Moved the twigs easter egg in Maple back to where it should be

Removed the invisible walls on top of the small tents

Incense III will now swing again while held

Maple’s Green and White tents now have the correct room names

Moved some camping chairs by Campfire B in Maple to remove a safe spot

Moved the small green tent in Maple’s Campsite B to remove a safe spot

Moved the Maple Campsite’s Ouija Board spawn to the right slightly to stop it from clipping

Moved the Maple music box spawn up slightly to stop it from clipping inside of the log

Moved the orange bottle up one shelf to stop it from clipping with the Maple Ouija Board spawn

Moved the fingerprint up on the Maple light pole near the Toilet block

Ambient Occlusion will no longer be turned on in VR

Optimizations

Fixed fog several leaks:

Ridgeview bathroom

Willow garage, laundry, bathroom, and bedroom

Sunny Meadows entry, courtyard hallway

Woodwind toilet block

