Pirate Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

One of the most liked Clash of Clans upgrades was the addition of base challenges. These call for players to attack strong pre-developed bases with a particular troop composition. Such tests are frequently offered to all gamers, and the latest one is the Pirate Challenge.

This article will explore the new challenge in Clash of Clans, the various ways to complete it, the rewards it offers, and more.

Latest in-game base challenges in Clash of Clans: All you need to know

The new challenge, which debuted in November, makes use of the game's brand-new Pirate Scenery. To earn experience points and a variety of other resources, players must defeat the base using the supplied troops. The challenge also includes the most recent "Pirate Champion" Royal Champion hero skin.

The Pirate Challenge in Clash of Clans is described as follows:

"Do you have what it takes to beat the Pirate Challenge?"

The Pirate Challenge features the latest Pirate Scenery, which includes lush green grasslands, skulls, boats, and gold chests. It features various water bodies connected to the base on all four sides. Players must beat all defenses as well as the Town Hall using the provided troops to get three stars and unlock special rewards.

The base players will be challenging comprises two Eagle Artilleries, multiple Inferno Towers, Archer Towers, X-bows, Canons, and more. It also has all four heroes: Archer Queen, Barbarian King, Royal Champion, and Grand Warden.

In the new inclusion, Gamers cannot assemble their own army to clear the base, unlike in other challenges. Moreover, they have only a few days to complete the challenge using the designated army composition.

The developers of Clash of Clans have offered the following units to complete the Pirate challenge:

Four Barbarians

Four Super Goblins

Four Wizard

Four Minions

One Electro Dragon

Two Witches

Four Super Bowlers

Seven Bowlers

One Ice Golem

One Headhunter

Barbarian King

Archer Queen

Grand Warden

Royal Champion

Two Rage Spells

Two Invisibility Spells

Two Skeleton Spells

Players will gain access to gold, elixir, magic items, experience points, and dark elixir if they finish the challenge by November 7. Upon achieving a three-star victory, they will receive 10 gems and 400 experience points.

How to beat the Pirate Challenge in Clash of Clans

Players can create their own attacking strategy or employ a popular one from YouTubers like Sumit 007 to clear the base easily and win maximum rewards. The following are the various steps to complete the Pirate Challenge:

Use the Skeleton, Rage, and Invisibility Spells to take down the clan castle and Eagle Artillery.

Then use a Barbarian, Electro Dragon, and all other troops from the right corner of the base.

Use all heroes except the Royal Champion, along with attacking troops.

Use spells according to the attack requirements.

Drop Royal Champion from another end to clear down all the defenses and help other troops.

Finally, the Pirate challenge in Clash of Clans is one of the best ways to earn magic items, experience points, and gems. Players should try different attacking strategies to complete it.

