Planet of Lana, the beautiful hand-painted adventure game, is releasing in 2022

Among all the big behemoth AAA titles announced and talked about at Summer Game Fest today, one indie game certainly grabbed a lot of people’s attention - Planet of Lana.

Coming from a Swedish indie studio, Wishfully, Planet of Lana is a beautiful cinematic puzzle adventure game. The story of the game follows a young girl, Lana, who, along with her black floofball-looking companion, embarks on a rescue mission through a colorful world full of cold machines and unfamiliar creatures.

One of the main draws of Planet of Lana is its picturesque hand painted art style, which are quite reminiscent of Hayao Miyazaki’s works.

Planet of Lana is a stunning hand-painted adventure

Planet of Lana is slated for a 2022 release on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

The game starts with the objective to save Lana’s sister. A description put forward by the developers said, “This is a story about a vibrant, beautiful planet –and the journey to keep it that way.” This may, of course, be a subtle real-world commentary on the robotization of the globe.

Planet of Lana (Image via Thunderful)

The tranquil aesthetics of the world of Planet of Lana is a treat for the eyes. A release shared that the visual style “combines hand-drawn artwork, complex parallax layering and subtle use of 3D graphics to give the look of an interactive painting.”

Planet of Lana coming to Xbox and PC in 2022.



I don't know what that creature is but I already love it. The hand drawn art-style looks great! pic.twitter.com/in7oGpBBGN — Stallion (@Stallion83) June 10, 2021

The game is set to take players on a journey across centuries and galaxies. Players making use of unique companion-based gameplay will have to solve puzzles with diverse challenges and quirky twists. They would have to carefully navigate dangerous situations using stealth and wit, using their reflexes to survive challenging action sequences.

Rockets fast approaching the surface in Planet of Lana (Image via Thundeful)

The trailer shows dozens of rockets approaching the planet, most likely hinting at the grim reality of the new world.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod