DaisyyMichelle is a popular streamer with around 1.18 million subscribers on YouTube, along with about 89k followers on Twitch. She streams a variety of games such as Fortnite, Overwatch, and COD. Quite a few of her videos are on general topics, while she also posts content in which she pranks or trolls other people she meets in random game lobbies.

Recently, the streamer posted a video in which she met three Mexican guys in a Fortnite lobby. The streamer herself knows both English and Spanish, and could understand what her ‘teammates’ were saying. However, the three guys had no idea and went about talking to themselves about the streamer.

While one of them knew English and acted as the ‘translator’ for the streamer with respect to the rest of the squad, others ended up saying quite a few things that they wouldn’t have, had they known. The Fortnite streamer did not give away her secret for a long time, which led to quite a hilarious series of events.

Players trash-talk Fortnite Streamer in Spanish, flip out when they find she understands the language

Towards the beginning, we see the streamer ending up in a Fortnite squad which has three Spanish speaking guys. However, one of the guys can understand English, even though he cannot speak the language perfectly. DaisyyMichelle tells him that he will have to translate what the others are saying because she can only speak English, which is obviously a lie.

While the English-speaker looks genuine and does not really trash-talk the streamer, his friends do. They keep mocking him for talking to a girl, while the streamer herself struggles to hide her laughter and continues looting around the Fortnite map.

The English speaker tells her that they are all from Mexico, and are aged 14, 20 and 21. She further explains that most of the people she meets in Fortnite are somehow from Mexico.

She further asks him the meaning of random Spanish words that other members of the squad use. Of course, most of the terms were being used in insults, which made it somewhat awkward for the English-speaker to explain why she ended up hearing them.

This goes on for quite some time, until the streamer hears something which is a bit too ‘disrespectful’, as her new friend later confirms.

However, after the game, she decides to blow her cover, and ends up telling the group that she is actually a YouTuber, and can speak perfect ‘Spanish’. Needless to say, this left the group totally dumbfounded.

The English-speaker found it funny, which is probably because he didn’t say anything which was embarrassing. However, his friend said a plethora of things, and was too embarrassed to even speak, towards the end.

