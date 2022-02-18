PlayStation head Shuhei Yoshida teases unreleased puzzle action and soulslike, which is "not Elden Ring"

Shuhei Yoshida, the former head of Sony Interactive Entertainment and the current head of PlayStation Indie, recently teased two unreleased titles, a puzzle action, and a soulslike. While initially, everyone assumed the soulslike to be FromSoftware’s upcoming Elden Ring, he later clarified that it was not, leaving speculation wide open.

Yoshida has been at the gaming division of Sony since its inception and has played a pivotal role in shaping it to what it is today.

As the head of the Indie division, Yoshida has brought many amazing titles to the platform, including Kena and Sifu. His recent tweet has left fans wondering what the soulslike game could be.

Horizon Forbidden West, Sifu, and Bluepoint’s next game on Yoshida's PlayStation list

Shuhei Yoshida recently tweeted out the list of his five most recent games, Alongside PlayStation’s recent flagship title Horizon Forbidden West, the indie action-brawler Sifu, and the Zelda-inspired co-op action RPG Genshin Impact. The tweet also included two unreleased titles, a puzzle action, and a soulslike. While the puzzle action could be anyone’s guess, the soulslike has left people wondering.

Shuhei Yoshida @yosp Last 5 games played



- Horizon Forbidden West

- Genshin Impact

- Sifu

- (unreleased puzzle action)

- (unreleased Soulslike) Last 5 games played- Horizon Forbidden West- Genshin Impact- Sifu- (unreleased puzzle action)- (unreleased Soulslike)

While the first assumption was, of course, Soulslike creator Hidetaka Miyazaki’s latest game, Elden Ring, set to be released later this month, Yoshida was quick to dismiss that.

Shuhei Yoshida @yosp The last one is not Elden Ring The last one is not Elden Ring

Another immediate assumption was the indie soulslike dark fantasy RPG title by Ska Studios, Salt and Sacrifice, which is the follow-up to Salt and Sanctuary. The game is currently slated for a 2022 release for PS4 and PS5 alongside Windows PC. However, considering its development stage, the game is likely to debut towards Q3/ Q4 of 2022 and still has quite a bit of development left.

This has led the fans to the inevitable assumption, Bluepoint’s next title. After the brilliant remake of Demon Souls, Blupoint’s next project is widely speculated to be another soulslike title, specifically a remake or remaster of the famous Bloodborne for the PS5.

PlayStation Studios head Herman Hulst also joined in the fun by replying to Yoshida’s tweet and humorously calling him a "tease."

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan