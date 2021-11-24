PlayStation hit with harassment lawsuit by former employee

According to multiple resorts, a former IT security analyst at Sony Playstation has filed a suit against the company citing gender discrimination and wrongful termination.

Former security analyst Emma Majo filed a lawsuit citing multiple instances of discrimination against female employees. The former employee is currently seeking court approval in California to expand her case to a class-action lawsuit on behalf of other women who have worked at PlayStation over the past few years.

The lawsuit against Sony’s PlayStation comes after a recent case filed against Activision Blizzard over sexual misconduct and gender-related pay disparities at the company. PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan only recently condemned Blizzard over its handling of the controversy.

The lawsuit against PlayStation stated the following, and claimed that female employees at the company struggle to get promoted at the same rate as men.

“Sony discriminates against female employees, including those who are female and those who identify as female, in compensation and promotion and subjects them to a work culture predominated by men.”

Emma Majo claimed that according to Sony, she was terminated due to the closure of an internal department. However, Majo was not part of the said department and still found herself fired. The former employee also claimed that multiple other women have had similar experiences at Sony before. She plans to include all women who have been discriminated against by the company in recent years.

The timing of the lawsuit could be seen as delicate, especially because gaming giant Blizzard has also been accused of similar acts in a recent lawsuit. PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has slammed Activision Blizzard for their handling of the controversy.

Ryan claimed that he was “disheartened and stunned” and outlined PlayStation’s emphasis on providing a secure workplace for all employees:

“(PlayStation) is committed to ensuring our community of developers and gamers feel safe and respected, and providing a secure work environment for every employee.”

So far, Sony PlayStation has not officially responded to the lawsuit. Further updates on the matter are expected over the coming days.

