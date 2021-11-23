5 must-buy PS5 games during Black Friday Sale 2021 on PlayStation Store

With Black Friday fast approaching on November 26, the Black Friday sales have already started on plenty of games on the PlayStation Store. Players worldwide can pick different titles of their choices for the PlayStation 5, the latest console from the house of Sony.

The digital store has more than 400 titles for the Black Friday sale at the time of writing. PlayStation's Black Friday sale offers great deals at bargain prices to gamers of all genres and tastes, from indie games to AAA titles.

Some of these games have had a recent release date as well, and the Black Friday sale is unique as these games may not get any more discounts shortly.

Pyo 5️⃣ @mrpyo1 Sony is having their big PlayStation Black Friday sale from tomorrow!! Some of the PS5 game sales 👀:



- SONY Returnal

- Demon's souls

- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

- Death Stranding DC

- Ghost of Tsushima DC

- Sackboy

- Spider-Man Miles morales

- Deathloop

- FF7 remake intergrade Sony is having their big PlayStation Black Friday sale from tomorrow!! Some of the PS5 game sales 👀:- SONY Returnal- Demon's souls- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart- Death Stranding DC- Ghost of Tsushima DC- Sackboy- Spider-Man Miles morales- Deathloop- FF7 remake intergrade https://t.co/S8Ykf9wgOk

With so many discounts and great game choices, what are the must-get deals at the moment? Let's observe the top 5 games any gamer would want to get their hands on in the digital store Black Friday sale of Sony PlayStation's store.

Top 5 PS5 games every player should buy on the Black Friday Sale

5) No Man's Sky

Content: Infinite universe, deep space exploration, sandbox mode.

No Man's Sky is not a new game, and it gained most of its fame for all the wrong reasons. However, Hello Games has come a long way since those times and have turned No Man's Sky into an epic space exploration game. With online and co-op now available, NMS offers different pathways to all players and does very little handholding to ensure each player can play the game in their own way.

No Man's Sky has a discount of 50% on the Black Friday Sale, and it is available for $29.99. With no paid DLCs and content being added time and again for no extra cost, there is no better time to pick up this game.

4) Resident Evil Village

Content: Standard Edition, scary settings, great suspense, and flexible gameplay

Resident Evil Village is the latest offering in the Resident Evil series, and this one has the potential to become another classic following the footsteps of Resident Evil 4. The game does justice to the strategic gameplay of Resident Evil games and probably has the most ominous environment among the recent games.

Resident Evil Village Standard Edition is available at a 50% discount on the Black Friday Sale for PS5. Players can pick up the Standard Edition for only $29.99.

3) Deathloop

Content: Standard Edition, Fun gameplay, exciting mechanics, built for PS5

Deathloop has shown uniqueness in breaking FPS stereotypes and is one of the hottest games to be released in recent times. The game offers both single and multiplayer and is built for the PS5 to harness the power of the next-generation systems.

Both the standard and the deluxe editions are available at 50% discounts.

The standard edition of Deathloop is available for $29.99 on the Black Friday Sale on Sony PlayStation digital store.

2) Riders Republic

Content: Standard Edition, massively multiplayer, different vehicles to use, insane amounts of fun.

Riders Republic was recently nominated for The Game Awards in the category of Best Sports/Racing Games. Riders Republic is insanely fun and offers tons of content different from games in this genre. From bikes to wingsuits, players can explore and compete in different vehicles and across different rulesets.

All three editions of Riders Republic for PS5 are available for the Black Friday Sale. Gamers can pick up the standard edition for $40.19 at a 33% discount.

1) FIFA 22

Content: Standard Edition, Best Football Sim, Interesting Ultimate Team.

FIFA 22 is by no means a complete or a perfect product. It still does what it does, provides hours of content, and provides the best football/soccer experience on the market. Its Ultimate Team mode is insanely popular despite the criticisms it faces time and again.

Most importantly, EA Sports has introduced an all-new HyperMotion technology that is only available on next-gen consoles like PS5.

Both editions of FIFA 22 are part of the Black Friday Sale on the PlayStation digital store. Players can pick up the standard edition for $48.99, which is a 30% discount on the MRP.

Edited by Rohit Mishra