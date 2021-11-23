5 best Black Friday deals on PS4 and PS5 games

Sony is giving away amazing discounts across its PS4 and PS5 libraries on the occasion of Black Friday. The Sale kicked off on November 19 and will last till November 29, 2021.

From exclusive titles to multiplatform games, Sony is giving Black Friday sale discounts across most of its PlayStation libraries, including PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles.

PlayStation @PlayStation Black Friday Deals start tomorrow - save on PS Store, PS Gear and more: play.st/3nvrUGh Black Friday Deals start tomorrow - save on PS Store, PS Gear and more: play.st/3nvrUGh https://t.co/4CbytpfzRS

Black Friday is a great opportunity to pick up new items with a massive discount every year, and with more and more players getting into the PlayStation ecosystem with a new PS5, it is a perfect time to pick up new games. Let’s take a look at some of the best deals for PS4 and PS5 games during Black Friday.

Best Black Friday deals on PlayStation games

1) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 Ultimate Edition

Price: $49.69

Platform: PS4 and PS5

Content: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales bundles the Remastered Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man along with the game. The bundle is being discounted 29% from $69.99 to $49.69, and it certainly is a worthy purchase.

Link to Purchase: https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP9000-PPSA01411_00-MARVELSSMMORALES

2) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition

Price: $59.99

Platform: PS5

Content: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Five Armor Sets, Photo Mode Sticker Pack, 20 Raritanium, Digital Soundtrack, Digital Art Book, in-game upgrade materials

The follow-up to 2016’s Ratchet & Clank brings back the iconic duo along with new and old friends and foes. The game is being discounted 25%, from $69.99 to $59,99.

Link to Purchase: https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP9000-PPSA01473_00-RATCHETCLANKRIFT

3) FIFA 22 Standard Edition

Price: $35.99 (PS4) or $48.99 (PS5)

Platform: PS4 or PS5

Content: FIFA 22, Next Generation Player Item

FIFA 22 brings back the iconic and familiar gameplay with some innovations like Hypermotion (PS5). The game is being discounted by 40%, from $59,99 to $35.99 for the PS4, and by 30%, from $69.99 to $48.99 for the PS5. Check out the review here.

Link to Purchase: https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP0006-CUSA27110_00-FIFAFOOTBALL2022

4) Mafia: Trilogy

Price: $29.99

Platform: PS4 (Can be played on PS5)

Content: Mafia Definitive Edition, Mafia II Definitive Edition, Mafia III Definitive Edition.

The Mafia Trilogy bundles Definitive Editions of all three mafia games, and it’s a must-play series. The bundle is discounted by 50%, from $59.99 to $29.99.

Link to Purchase: https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP1001-CUSA18097_00-MAFIAONEREMASTER

5) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Digital Deluxe Edition

Price: $45.49

Platform: PS4 or PS5

Content: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Original Video Game Soundtrack, The Art of the Game Mini Artbook, Early In-Game Unlock: Social-Lord Outfit for Star-Lord, Sun-Lord Outfit for Star-Lord, City-Lord Outfit for Star-Lord.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is an amazing title by Eidos Montreal, based on the characters from Marvel Comics. It’s quite surprising to see such a new title being discounted by 35%, from $59.99 to $45.49. Check out the review here.

Link to Purchase: https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP0082-PPSA01748_00-DXM0000000000001

Edited by Yasho Amonkar