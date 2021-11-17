The Game Awards 2021 Game of the Year Nominations

The Game Awards 2021 has unveiled the nominations for this year, including the most prestigious title of all "Game of the Year." Often described as the Oscars of video games, The Game Awards is one of the most prestigious events in the gaming industry. The 2020 Game of the Year title was awarded to Naughty Dogs’ The Last of Us Part II and 2019’s mantle went to Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards 2021 returns to an invite-only in-person event this December 9, at the Microsoft Theater. Prior to the main awards ceremony, Geoff Keighley announced a list of nominees, including the six titles up for Game of the Year. Let’s take a deeper look,

Game of the year Nominees at The Game Awards 2021

Deathloop

Developer: Arkane Studios, Bethesda

Release Date: September 14, 2021

Deathloop is an interesting immersive sim, where the player aims to take down 8 targets by the end of the day while in a time loop. Deathloop received 8 nominations for The Game Awards 2021, including Game of the Year.

It Takes Two

Developer: Hazelight Studios, EA

Release Date: March 26, 2021

Directed by Josef Fares, It Takes Two is a cooperative narrative game where two players play as a husband and wife duo stuck in a toy world. It Takes Two received 5 nominations at The Game Awards 2021

Metroid Dread

Developer: Mercury Steam, Nintendo

Release Date: October 8, 2021

Metroid Dread was a surprise hit this year. Developed by Mercury Steam, Metroid Dread takes the iconic 2D platformer-shooter formula and elevates it. Metroid Dread also got nominated for Best Action/Adventure game at The Game Awards 2021.

Psychonauts 2

Developer: Double Fine, Xbox Game Studios

Release Date: August 25, 2021

Double Fine Studios built upon the legacy of the first game to deliver a thrilling psychological experience in Psychonauts 2. All in all, Psychonauts 2 qualified for 5 nominations in different categories at The Games Award 2021.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Developer: Insomniac Games, SIE

Release Date: June 11, 2021

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart revived the franchise after a 5 year gap by releasing on the PlayStation 5 in 2021. It utilizes the platform's fast SSD to jump between worlds and give players an amazing next-gen experience. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was also nominated for multiple awards alongside Deathloop.

Resident Evil Village

Developer: Capcom

Release Date: May 1, 2021

A follow-up to 2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil Village once again puts players in the shoes of Ethan Winters to face off against mysterious entities. The game received a total of 5 nominations for The Game Awards 2021.

Edited by Danyal Arabi